Ciari Guitars Adds Industry Heavyweights to Advisory Board

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Ciari Guitars, the leading manufacturer of professional, handcrafted folding guitars, announces the appointment of three new members to its Advisory Board: Richard McDonald, Skip Beltz, and Diana Wilson. Collectively, their extensive experience and knowledge will help Ciari drive growth, increase market share, and deliver even greater value to customers and shareholders.

Richard McDonald joins Ciari as the former Executive Vice President and Chief Product Strategist at Fender Musical Instruments Corp, and Founder of McDonald Business Strategies. A 25-year industry veteran, McDonald is a highly regarded strategic advisor, charismatic product visionary, and sought-after keynote speaker. He's a Music & Sound Retailer Hall of Famer and a former NAMM Director, having received the industry's Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I'm honored to join the Ciari Advisory Board, having watched Jonathan and team grow from a mere idea into the market-making instrument company it is today." said McDonald. "Given the increase in guitar playing due to the pandemic, along with the return to travel and live-music, Ciari is poised for success with its award-winning Ascender line of stage-ready folding electric guitars, along with its pipeline of innovative folding instruments and accessories."

Skip Beltz joins the Board as a 30-year veteran of C.F. Martin Guitars, where he's accrued vast experience in all areas of acoustic guitar manufacturing and product development. Beltz is known for his natural ability to build partnerships and connect with people, while leveraging his deep understanding of sales and manufacturing operations. Said Beltz, "I'm excited to join the Ciari team, and leverage my skills and experience help guide Ciari, especially on the development of its carbon fiber acoustic folding guitar."

Diana M. Wilson adds to the Board's business and leadership depth, bringing more than 35 years of diverse business and finance experience across a variety of industries. Most recently, Wilson served as CEO of Seymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of guitar and bass pickups. "I've come to know and respect Jonathan as an innovator and leader, and I'm thrilled to join Ciari at this exciting time." said Wilson.

McDonald, Beltz, and Wilson join existing board members: Joe Glaser, inventor of the Glaser Bender and other guitar innovations; Hany Nada, lead investor and venture capitalist; Jeff Sazant, former GM of Hollywood Guitar Center; Rick Froio, EVP of Black River Records, and former executive at Gibson Guitars; and Rebecca Ramsey, Executive Director at R.R. Ramsey Research and an expert in airport retail.

Joe Glaser, Chairman of the Ciari Advisory Board, added "On behalf of the Ciari Advisory Board, I'd like to welcome Richard, Skip and Diana to the team. We're excited to work with these highly experienced and respected people to help Ciari unleash its full potential."

To further support the company's growth, Ciari has appointed Eric Sands as its new VP of Sales and Marketing. Sands brings nearly 20 years of music industry (MI) sales and marketing experience to Ciari, including an impressive track record with Korg USA, Orange Amps and Positive Grid, where he contributed to the success of the industry-leading Spark amplifier - lauded as one of the most successful product launches in MI. Said Jonathan Spangler, CEO of Ciari Guitars, "We're thrilled to welcome Eric Sands as VP of Sales and Marketing. With his combination of strong MI sales expertise - including direct-to-consumer at Positive Grid - and artist relations experience, Eric will undoubtedly be a great asset to the Ciari family."

Overall, the addition of three new Board members, along with the appointment of a new VP of Sales, demonstrates Ciari's dedication to attracting top talent and positioning itself for continued success.

About Ciari Guitars

Headquartered in San Diego with manufacturing operations in Nashville, Ciari Guitars was born out of Founder and CEO Jonathan Spangler's passion for music and his desire to create a solution for traveling musicians. Made by musicians for musicians, Ciari Guitars offers premium-quality folding guitars that are easy to transport and ready for any gig. Learn more at www.ciariguitars.com.

