Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120159 ISIN: US64049M2098 Ticker-Symbol: NG9 
Frankfurt
11.04.23
08:08 Uhr
13,900 Euro
+0,400
+2,96 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEOGENOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEOGENOMICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90014,00013:35
13,90014,00009:32
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2023 | 13:02
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Participate at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11:00am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "News, Events, and Webcasts" tab via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.neogenomics.com/.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.
NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

CONTACT:
Kendra Sweeney
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
M: 239-877-7474
kendra.sweeney@neogenomics.com

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748420/NeoGenomics-to-Participate-at-the-22nd-Annual-Needham-Virtual-Healthcare-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.