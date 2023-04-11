YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Announces the Launch of Its Ninth Restaurant Location in Corona, California

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, has announced the upcoming opening of its newest restaurant in Corona, California slated for April 21st, 2023.

The Corona location marks the Company's ninth restaurant. This new location will feature a diverse range of menu items to cater to all palates, including sushi, bento boxes, rice bowls, and a variety of appetizers, in addition to Yoshiharu's signature ramen dishes.

The upcoming launch commences the Company's expansion plans to open at least a total of five new restaurants in 2023 and expects to be fully operating at least 13 restaurants by the end of the year. In addition to the locations currently under construction, Yoshiharu has identified six additional locations for expansion opportunities and remains in the early stages of development in each of the new markets. Aligned with its newly revealed restaurant concept, Yoshiharu & Izakaya, which can be found in La Mirada, the Company intends to provide an authentic Japanese dining experience that caters to the individual customer base of each location.

"We are pleased and encouraged to announce the launch of our ninth restaurant location in Corona, which expands our footprint into another city in Southern California," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Our impending store launch in Corona was a strategic decision made to capitalize on the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine in a region where competition is scarce. This opening is also the genesis of several exciting store launches we expect to unveil this year and demonstrates our commitment to providing a distinctive and comforting dining experience for everyone to enjoy.

"With multiple restaurant developments currently in the works and additional site locations already pre-selected, we anticipate announcing several more store openings in the near future. We invite everyone to join us at the Corona location's upcoming soft opening on April 21st and to be a part of our journey in delivering authentic Japanese dining to customers."

The new restaurant is located at 440 N McKinley St., Suite 101, Corona, CA 92879. It will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific time Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Pacific time on Friday and Saturday.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating eight restaurants.

