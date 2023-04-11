Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Presents at CEM Scottsdale Capital Event

SARNIA, Ontario, April 11, 2023. thAnnual Scottsdale Capital Eventhosted by Capital Event Management ("CEM") at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona from April 14 - 16th, 2023. During the event, Aduro will conduct one-on-one meetings with interested investors and other stakeholders.



Aduro has achieved significant progress in advancing its Hydrochemolytic Technology platform over the past few months. The Company has taken crucial steps in securing its development by closing a non-brokered private placementfor $3.92 million in gross proceeds and initiating the commissioning phaseof the pilot-scale continuous flow plastic reactor. Additionally, the Company has fostered a valuable partnership with Chemelot Innovation and Learning Labsand has joined the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, demonstrating the Company's commitment to promoting a circular economy for plastics.

"Our progress over the past few months has been incredibly encouraging. We're thrilled to be participating in the CEM Scottsdale Capital Event and to have the opportunity to showcase our achievements and discuss our future plans with investors. With the support of our partners and shareholders, we're well-positioned and driven to continue our growth in 2023 and beyond," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "Our mission to revolutionize the plastic industry through sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions remains at the forefront of everything we do, and we're excited to share our progress and future plans with the investment community."

Further, the Company announces that it has engaged Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation of Gig Harbor, WA, to provide marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution for an initial term of six months to commence on April 10, 2023, and on a month to month basis thereafter, pursuant to an agreement dated April 10, 2023, in consideration of USD $15,000 for the initial six-month term and for mutually agreed upon deliverables on a monthly basis thereafter.

About Capital Event Management Ltd.

Capital Event Management Ltd, ("CEM") is a leading provider of opportunities for small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals to connect with emerging companies looking to raise capital and gain open-market support. With over 10 years of experience in curating an exclusive investor database and a partner's fund at CEM Capital, the company has done the legwork to make it easy for clients to build relationships that can make a difference. The five-pillared approach at CEM includes a partner's fund, destination events, virtual meetings, executive consulting, and advisory services, all curated to provide valuable experiences that connect capital with opportunity.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604-362-7011

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, CEO

nsimon@investor3.ca

+ 1 647 258 3310

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9754aba-8435-431e-9cdb-39bab6aef52e