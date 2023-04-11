HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSR, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSRI) ("TSR" or "The Company"), a provider of information technology consulting and recruiting services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2023.

For the quarter ended February 28, 2023, revenue decreased 0.5% from the same quarter last year to $24.3 million. Net income attributable to TSR for the current quarter was $80,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $47,000, or $(0.02) per share, in the prior year's third quarter.

Thomas Salerno, our CEO, stated: "Improvements this quarter resulted in income from operations of $221,000 as compared to a loss from operations of $37,000 in the prior year's third quarter. Continued strategic business development efforts, additional investment in our higher profit margin permanent placement business and continued focus on controlling costs helped us swing to profitability in the fiscal third quarter for the first time in many years. This is particularly noteworthy because our fiscal third quarter is traditionally the most challenging of the year. Workdays are reduced due to the holiday season and payroll tax expenses are at their highest at the beginning of the calendar year.

As we continue to navigate an uncertain macro-economic environment, we are optimistic that revenue and income will continue to grow. We firmly believe that TSR is well-positioned in the industry and has a strong balance sheet. The share buy-back program we adopted last fall demonstrates our long-term confidence in the Company's future."

The Company will file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2023 today with further details at www.sec.gov.

About TSR, Inc.

Founded in 1969, TSR, Inc. is a leading staffing company focused on recruiting Information Technology professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, and project work. For over 50 years, TSR has successfully served clients in banking, asset management, pharmaceuticals, insurance, health care, public utility, publishing, and other industries. We provide candidate screening, timely placement and a real understanding of the right skill sets required by our clients. To learn more, please visit our website at www.tsrconsulting.com.

Certain statements contained herein, including statements as to the Company's plans, future prospects and future cash flow requirements are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the statements concerning the success of the Company's plan for growth, both internally and through the previously announced pursuit of suitable acquisition candidates; the successful integration of announced and completed acquisitions and any related benefits therefrom; the impact of adverse economic conditions on client spending which have a negative impact on the Company's business; risks relating to the competitive nature of the markets for contract computer programming services; the extent to which market conditions for the Company's contract computer programming services will continue to adversely affect the Company's business; the concentration of the Company's business with certain customers; uncertainty as to the Company's ability to maintain its relations with existing customers and expand its business; the impact of changes in the industry such as the use of vendor management companies in connection with the consultant procurement process; the increase in customers moving IT operations offshore; the Company's ability to adapt to changing market conditions; the risks, uncertainties and expense of the legal proceedings to which the Company is a party; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Three Months Ending February 28, Nine Months Ending February 28, 2023 Unaudited 2022 Unaudited 2023 Unaudited 2022 Unaudited Revenue, net $ 24,257,000 $ 24,383,000 $ 76,487,000 $ 71,113,000 Cost of sales 20,267,000 20,590,000 63,434,000 59,462,000 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,768,000 3,830,000 11,072,000 11,628,000 24,036,000 24,420,000 74,506,000 71,090,000 Income (loss) from operations 221,000 (37,000 ) 1,981,000 23,000 Other income (expense), net (13,000 ) (21,000 ) (60,000 ) 6,646,000 Pre-tax income (loss) 208,000 (58,000 ) 1,921,000 6,669,000 Income tax provision (benefit) 110,000 (14,000 ) 629,000 (1,000 ) Consolidated net income (loss) 98,000 (44,000 ) 1,292,000 6,670,000 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 18,000 3,000 44,000 72,000 Net income (loss) attributable to TSR, Inc. $ 80,000 $ (47,000 ) $ 1,248,000 $ 6,598,000 Basic net income (loss) per TSR, Inc. common share $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.58 $ 3.33 Diluted net income (loss) per TSR, Inc. common share $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.56 $ 3.19 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 2,134,660 2,027,494 2,140,344 1,983,146 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 2,234,600 2,027,494 2,235,173 2,066,976

