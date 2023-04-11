ALKANE RESOURCES

Since our outlook note published on 7 July 2022, Alkane has made several important announcements. Firstly, it improved its FY23 production guidance to 62,000-70,000oz (a 17% increase) after impressive H123 production at Tomingley and now expects to reach the upper end of this range. This has resulted in our EPS forecast for FY23 increasing by 30.6% from A$0.0445/share to A$0.0582/share. This was followed by the approval of the Tomingley Gold Extension Project, permitting open-cut mining at the Roswell and San Antonio deposits (including underground mining at the former), extending the mine life at Tomingley to at least 2031. Additionally, Alkane announced an inferred mineral resource at Kaiser of 4.7Moz AuE (0.48Mt Cu, 2.05Moz Au). Finally, it reported Q323 gold production of 16,641oz, bringing the current year to date production figure to 54,431oz.

