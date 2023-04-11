Sarcos has designed a robotic PV construction solution that delivers, detects, lifts, and places PV modules in large-scale solar plants. It has recently field tested and validated the prototype solution in a pilot project funded by the US Department of Energy.Industrial robotic systems manufacturer Sarcos has developed a solution to automate and streamline the construction of large-scale solar plants. The US-based company recently achieved the final validation of its prototype solution in the Outdoor Autonomous Manipulation of Photovoltaic Panels (O-AMPP) project, funded by the US Department of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...