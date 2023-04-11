New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Reklaim, (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim"), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

To access financial results and MD&A in advance, please visit investors.reklaimyours.com.

Neil Sweeney, CEO, and Founder, will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Zoom Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0sdOmspzwjHtJWZrK0vBXDZOh6QCjk-J-l#/registration

Please log in to the webinar 10 minutes before the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, email contact investorrelations@reklaimyours.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on investors.reklaimyours.com.

About Reklaim:

Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold for years without the consumer's explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of their data by setting up a Reklaim account through which they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit www.reklaimyours.com.

For further information, please contact

Ira Levy, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

