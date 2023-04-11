4RF, GE, and RAD Collaborate with Sequans and Anterix

Paris, France and Woodland Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules, and Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX), the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, are bringing to market an LTE Cat-4 multi-band communications module, Cassiopeia CA410. The module combines 900 MHz and CBRS spectrum with public mobile network operator bands into a single, integrated solution. The multi-band module solution will support and accelerate the growth of the ecosystem of new OEM equipment for utilities who want the flexibility to operate a private LTE network supporting 900 MHz and CBRS with the option to connect to commercial networks. Sequans and Anterix are joined by 4RF, GE, and RAD who are collaborating with the Anterix's Active Ecosystem to speed delivery of the integrated communications module to market.

"Our partnership with Sequans demonstrates the power of the Anterix Active Ecosystem to advance connectivity solutions and services for utilities that enhance the value of their private LTE network investments," said Carlos L'Abbate, CTO, Anterix. "We're excited to see the new solutions that our collaborators will enable as a result."

"Anterix is bringing tremendous value to the utility industry by offering transformative solutions to leverage the capabilities of private LTE networks and their many benefits including reliability, security, and scalability," said Bertrand Debray, EVP and GM, Broadband IoT, Sequans. "Anterix is building a vibrant ecosystem and modern architecture for energy distribution, and we are proud that our connectivity technology will play a key part."

The new Sequans Cassiopeia CA410 module, supporting Anterix's 900 MHz, CBRS, and major mobile network operator bands, will be available in two form factors, CA410L for LCC and CA410M for M.2, and will be sampling in H2 2023.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

