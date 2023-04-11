Comms365 Limited signs a 24-month Preferred Partner licensing agreement with Turnium valued at over $500,000, enhancing managed service delivery, IoT applications and reliable connectivity for U.K. businesses.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that Comms365 Limited ("Comms365") has signed a term volume commitment agreement with Turnium for licensing worth over CAD $500,000. The new agreement between Comms365 and Turnium involves both companies collaborating actively to identify and develop growth opportunities within the U.K. market. As well as being an investor and shareholder of Turnium, Comms365 becomes the Turnium Preferred Partner for the UK.

Comms365 provides multi-carrier wireless and wireline network services for customers across the U.K, Europe, USA and Asia. Comms365's portfolio of solutions, which includes Turnium solutions, assists business customers in significantly reducing internet connectivity downtime, provides resilience to existing connectivity, enables multi-site networks to be built and managed efficiently, and enables new technologies to support data-driven decisions.

Mike van Bunnens, CEO at Comms365 said, "Turnium is a key part of our solutions and ability to ensure that our customers can run their businesses effectively. Turnium's technology, fully integrated with our proprietary CommsPortal system, helps us build and manage connections that keep our customers online, all the time. This new agreement with Turnium positions us both to help more businesses eliminate downtime, add resilient connections, use wireless, and drive their key business metrics."

"We are excited to continue to expand our work with Comms365 to bring better internet/wireless connectivity and reliability to businesses across the UK and other regions," said Derek Spratt, Turnium CEO. "Comms365 has been a great partner in the growing UK market, offering an innovative suite of services, hardware, connectivity and Turnium software that delivers real-world benefits of SD-Access, SD-Light, and full SD-WAN solutions to their business customers."

Turnium is an independent software developer and vendor that has been building software-defined wide-area networking software since 2012. Turnium software can be branded and bundled into integrated solutions by its channel partners to enhance the value and experience of their managed services.

About Comms365 Limited

Founded in 2008, Comms365 is a responsive, innovative and agile Network and Managed Services Company, connecting businesses and devices to the Internet, anywhere. The company helps businesses build resilient networks with secure and high-performance wireless and wired connectivity. Comms365's award-winning 4G/5G Fixed IP solutions for M2M & IoT projects, Multi-network SIMs, and advanced technology, improves internet performance, managed services, and IoT solutions to enable digital transformation.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

