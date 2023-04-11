Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the "Company" or "Yatra"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, announced today that with a view to accelerate its adoption and innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, it has appointed Dr. Shakti Goel to the position of Chief Architect and Data Scientist. Dr. Goel is a seasoned technologist, and completed his Doctor of Science (Sc.D.), and Master of Science from, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, MA and his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, India.

With over 25 years of rich experience across diverse industries such as Travel, Banking, Transport & Logistics, Retail, Financial Markets & Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Goel has worked for major Fortune 500 companies such as American Stores, Oracle, State Street Corporation, Raytheon and Fidelity Investments.

In his last role prior to joining Yatra, Dr. Goel was involved in an ambitious project of building an enterprise-wide data warehouse across all lines of businesses in the travel domain. Some of his earlier assignments include - Chief Product and Technology Officer at Faircent (one of the largest p2p lending companies in India), Chief Technology Officer for the Financial Inclusion and Banking division of HCL Infosystems and CTO of Aakash Educational Services.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Goel to the Yatra team," said Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Goel brings a wealth of experience in Data Science and Analytics having held technology leadership roles globally at major Fortune 500 companies and in the travel domain in India. With AI seen as the next technology frontier and a core driver for innovation in travel going forward, Dr. Goel will be a valuable contributor in leading our Data and AI Initiatives as we continue to lead the path for business travel innovation in India."

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 770 corporate customers and it is one of India's leading online travel companies, operating the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

