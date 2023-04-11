Identillect Technologies Corp: Identillect's Delivery Trust Selected by Twin Dolphin to Secure Its Corporate Email

DANA POINT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSXV:ID)(Frankfurt:8ID), an industry pioneer in email security solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Twin Dolphin Club of Cabo San Lucas as its provider of secure, encrypted email services. Twin Dolphin is Cabo's premier private golf and outdoor adventures club. The iconic site features the namesake club, Montage Los Cabos Resort & Residences, and Maravilla.

Twin Dolphin selected Identillect's flagship offering, the Delivery Trust® encrypted email solution, for its ease of implementation and robust security features, built upon distributed ledger technology. "We are pleased to integrate the security tool from Identillect to increase our already strict security protocols," states Jamie Rios Twin Dolphin's Assistant Director of IT Infrastructure.

Ranked #2 in cyberattacks among Latin American countries, Mexico is becoming a core market for Identillect's flagship Delivery Trust® encrypted email solution. Business owners find little in the way of cybersecurity protections and assurances from national commerce commissions and regulators in Mexico, leading them to seek the ultra-secure communications offered by Identillect's blockchain-embedded digital fingerprint technology.

Delivery Trust® leverages the Ethereum blockchain for a uniquely secure solution. By drawing on the inherent value proposition of the distributed ledger, Delivery Trust® relies on 11 unique integrity factors which are stored on the Ethereum blockchain for every email that is composed. This digital fingerprint is then encrypted by the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) key algorithm and placed on a decentralized ledger that must precisely match the recipient's key.

According to the Wilson Center's Mexico Institute, Mexico's economy and geostrategic location make it an attractive target for illicit cyber activities. While the nation has seen considerable Foreign Direct Investment and solid GDP growth, Mexico is still relatively vulnerable in cybersecurity and cyber defense, experiencing a 127% increase in cyberattacks between 2020-2021.

"Companies in Mexico continue to recognize the distinct threat of global cybercriminals," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "We are anticipating real promise in the Mexican cybersecurity market - it is severely underserved, heavily assaulted, and offers minimal government protections. Because most cybercrime originates from outside the target country, it is generally impossible to prosecute them, meaning it is up to individual companies to protect themselves. Twin Dolphin is a customer of our partner Avit Technologies. Avit has found Delivery Trust to be an important security tool for their clients and we will continue to see growth with partners like Avit. The Delivery Trust platform deploys incredibly fast, and seamlessly integrates with all the popular email clients such as Gmail, Outlook, and Office 365."

About Twin Dolphin

Along the Golden Corridor in Los Cabos, the site of the former iconic Hotel Twin Dolphin is now home to the region's premier, master-planned community. Twin Dolphin Master Plan community of 1,400 acres developed by Ohana Real Estate Investors, now includes: Twin Dolphin Golf Club, a golf course of 19 holes designed by Fred Couples and a Club House, Maravilla, Luxury residences and The Club, and Hotel Montage Los Cabos & Residences.

Plans for the community also include retail shops, restaurants, and additional residential neighborhoods.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of blockchain-embedded email encryption services. Its flagship Delivery Trust® cybersecurity platform provides ultra secure email communications, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber security attacks.

