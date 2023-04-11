Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC: Energy and Climate Policy Fireside Chat

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp.



The far-reaching effects of climate change touch every aspect of life, economy and even national security. With the growing challenges of climate change and Earth Day approaching, we'd like to invite you to a live discussion around Energy and Climate Policy. During the event Steve Ambrose, SAIC's chief climate scientist and?Pari Kasotia, senior director and head of policy for Distributed Solar Development (DSD) Renewables will discuss the impacts the Inflation Reduction Act is having on our current and future generations.

Join us and gain insights in:?

Cost, efficiency and incentives for using energy renewables?

State and Federal governments actions towards energy renewables such as wind and solar?

The Biden Administration's Net Zero by 2050 goal?

Environmental justice and equity in climate change legislation?

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 25,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion , which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.7 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

