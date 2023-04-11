XP3plus Ultra-Rugged Flip Phone Certified and Approved for use on FirstNet, Built with AT&T

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc . (NASDAQ: SONM) is pleased to announce that the XP3plus ultra-rugged flip phone is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet® - the only network built with and for America's first responders. The XP3plus is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their mission-centric needs on the FirstNet network.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is solving long-standing communications challenges faced by public safety entities and those supporting emergency response nationwide. This allows first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. And FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of and feedback from the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready. Now, with the XP3plus as part of the FirstNet ecosystem, first responders have even more devices to access the critical information they need - every day and in every emergency.

"We are honored to continue to support the mission critical needs of first responders with the launch of the XP3plus on America's public safety network: FirstNet, Built with AT&T," said Chip Frederking, vice president and general manager, AT&T/FirstNet, Sonim. "The XP3plus can be customized with robust functionality, making it the right solution for first responders, healthcare professionals, small business and enterprise customers no matter the conditions."

The Sonim XP3plus builds on the legacy of its ultra-rugged, and very popular, predecessor, the XP3, to deliver enhanced capabilities for those who need simple, fast and reliable voice communications in a compact package.

With a simple and reliable design, the XP3plus has a larger display, additional programmable buttons to improve productivity, and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys. A larger battery, strongest in its class, and offers performance that lasts for days not hours.

This compact flip phone meets Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). Based on more than ten years of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments, Sonim Rugged Performance Standards consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability that exceed military durability standards (MIL-STD-810H).

The XP3plus is drop proof and waterproof. It can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Audio quality in Sonim devices is superior and the XP3plus is no exception. The 100dB+ ultra-loud and clear audio speaker with noise-cancellation is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest work environment. It also comes with Sonim's industry-leading 3 year comprehensive warranty.

"FirstNet Ready® devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Sonim's XP3plus meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders. FirstNet Ready® devices are listed on the FirstNet device page.

Visit Sonim XP3plus to learn more. Visit AT&T XP3plus to purchase. For more information on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/ .

About FirstNet, Built with AT&T

FirstNet® is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority - an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.

Media Contact

Sonim

