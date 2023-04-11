Industrial cybersecurity summit to include global perspectives on supply chain and threat intelligence

Aberdeen, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - The International Society of Automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation and industrial cybersecurity - has announced its first-ever OT Cybersecurity Summit in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Focused on the rapid growth of operational technology (OT) cybersecurity challenges and opportunities, ISA will host the event on 31 May and 1 June 2023, with training sessions available on 29 and 30 May.

Much of the oil and gas production from the UK Sector of the North Sea is considered critical infrastructure. Because of its importance to the security and prosperity of the UK, these operations are coming under increased regulatory scrutiny. Aberdeen is an ideal location to bring together stakeholders from across the oil and gas industry and its supply chains for a productive and informative conversation about how to identify and mitigate cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

ISA sets many of the technical standards used in industrial automation, including ISA/IEC 62443, the world's only consensus-based automation and control systems cybersecurity standards. In addition to developing and maintaining these standards, ISA offers training and credentialing on cybersecurity; certifies products, processes, and systems through its ISASecure certification; and raises awareness about the importance of OT cybersecurity through its membership consortium, the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA).

The OT Cybersecurity Summit is an opportunity for operators, service companies, regulators, and equipment providers to meet face-to-face. This two-track, two-day event will be organized around two major topics: supply chain and threat intelligence, with additional panel discussions on supply chain risk management and understanding ISA/IEC 62443.

Kicking things off will be two, high-level, keynote speakers: Cheri Caddy, Deputy Director at the US Office of the National Cyber Director and Megan Samford, VP, Chief Product Security Officer - Energy Management at Schneider Electric.

Supply chain topics will include:

What do we mean by Supply Chain?

Understanding the Software Bill of Materials

The Role of Culture in OT Cybersecurity

Supply Chain Risk Assessment Process

ISASecure Certification Program Overview

UK's reorganization with the Department of Science, Innovation & Technology to focus on Industrial Cybersecurity

Threat Intelligence topics will include:

Defining Threat Intelligence

Beyond the Operating Facility's Concurrent Cyber Attacks

Building Resilient Systems

International Incidence Response

Incident Command System for Industrial Control Systems (ICS4ICS)

Growing and Evolving Threat Landscape

Assessing Cyber Risk in Critical Infrastructure in European Nuclear Industry

Speakers will represent Saudi Aramco; Johns Manville; US Department of Homeland Security; UK National Cyber Security Centre; UK Department of Digital Culture, Media, and Sport; ENGIE Electrabel; and Au2mation, among others.

Training opportunities will include the following sessions:

CyberSensors: Advancement in Automation CyberPhysical Security

Using the ISA/IEC 62443 Standards to Secure Your Control Systems

Cybersecurity Awareness for Oil/Gas Industry Professionals

Cyber Incident Response - presented by Incident Command System for Industrial Control Systems (ICS4ICS)

"The ISA community is comprised of the world's leading voices on industrial cybersecurity, and we are proud to have developed ISA/IEC 62443, the standard behind the most robust and secure operational technologies," said Claire Fallon, ISA executive director. "The ISA OT Cybersecurity Summit stands apart from other cybersecurity events as a venue where attendees can gain practical knowledge about the standard and best practices for its implementation - in the oil and gas sector as we see in Aberdeen, and in other industry sectors the world over."

"Anyone seeking to gain more insight on what is working to mitigate threats to the OT cybersecurity landscape will find this event both informative and useful. We look forward to welcoming delegates in person and online."



