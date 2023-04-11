Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pav Jordan as Vice President, Communications ("V.P. Comms") of the Company. Mr. Jordan is a strategic communications professional with extensive media and public relations experience. He will guide Northern's communications strategy as it executes on its goal of becoming a world leader in the production of natural graphite and upgrading it into value added products critical to the green economy.

Pav Jordan has a Master's in International Journalism and over 25 years of experience in the field, first as a mining journalist working on several continents and then working in media, public relations and content strategy for some of Canada's largest and most respected firms including Bloomberg, Thompson Reuters, The Globe and Mail, Bank of Montreal and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. Most recently Pav was a director for the B2B Sustainable Finance editorial and thought leadership program at BMO Capital Markets and the BMO Climate Institute, where he exercised his passion for a sustainable transition to a low carbon economy. Pav is fluent in English and Spanish and has a working knowledge of French. He is based in Toronto, Canada.

Hugues Jacquemin CEO of Northern Graphite commented: "I am delighted to welcome Pav to our team. His experience and talent will play a key role in supporting our transformation as we become the world's leading graphite mining and processing company."

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSXV listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online in 2024. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward- looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's intentions with respect to bringing its Namibian operations back on line and to advancing its other development projects to production, and developing the capacity to manufacture value added products. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise the required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

