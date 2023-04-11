Deal teams can now benefit from relationship insights directly within Salesforce to find, manage, and close deals faster

Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced it has launched Affinity for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with insights directly within Salesforce to find, manage, and close deals faster. Affinity for Salesforce automatically generates contacts, enriches records, creates relationship insights, and delivers them to dealmakers directly with Salesforce Sales Cloud to drive deals forward. These new capabilities provide senior executives with even more value from their CRM data, which will increase usage and adoption.

Affinity for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/a0N4V00000DXZjgUAH&tab=e.

Key benefits of Affinity for Salesforce include:

Sourcing and closing more deals with relationship insights: Find warm introduction paths or get relationship context about deals with access to shared relationships, strength of relationships, and a timeline of every activity associated with a person or company.

Find warm introduction paths or get relationship context about deals with access to shared relationships, strength of relationships, and a timeline of every activity associated with a person or company. Avoid data drudgery with automation Reduce time spent on manual data entry with automated record creation and activity updates. Records are also automatically enriched with people and organizational data to make deal sourcing more efficient.

Reduce time spent on manual data entry with automated record creation and activity updates. Records are also automatically enriched with people and organizational data to make deal sourcing more efficient. Increase CRM adoption and work on deals more efficiently with extensions Access and update Salesforce records throughout the dealmaking workflow-whether dealmakers are researching a person or company when visiting a website or LinkedIn page or interacting with them over email.

Access and update Salesforce records throughout the dealmaking workflow-whether dealmakers are researching a person or company when visiting a website or LinkedIn page or interacting with them over email. Get the most value from relationship intelligence with a direct Salesforce data integration: Combine Affinity's automated, enriched relationship data with powerful Salesforce features like reporting, automated workflows, and triggers to help teams understand and optimize their business.

Comments on the News

"Dealmakers need a complete picture of their team's network to source and advance deals. Too often these relationships are hidden, leading to missed opportunities, or dealmakers are forced to do expensive manual CRM data work to share their network," said Ray Zhou, co-founder and co-CEO at Affinity. "With the launch of Affinity for Salesforce, customers will have access to automatically generated relationship insights in the tools they use every day-whether it's their Salesforce instance, email app, or even a web browser-empowering them with the information they need to find, manage, and close more deals."

"Affinity for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by providing deal teams with up-to-date intelligence about their relationships to better understand their business and deals," said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

About Affinity

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that empowers dealmakers in relationship-driven industries to find, manage, and close more deals. With the most automated relationship intelligence insights and technology, Affinity enables leaders to drive deals, free themselves from data drudgery, and ensure their teams can take action with confidence, knowing the context and history of every relationship. The Affinity platform, including Affinity CRM, is used by over 2,700 relationship-driven organizations worldwide. Founded in 2014, Affinity is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors, including Menlo Ventures, Advance Venture Partners, 8VC, and MassMutual Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005022/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Dailey

Affinity

press@affinity.co