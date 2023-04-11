Apollon Formularies Plc - Result of General Meeting
Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company"), a UK-based international medical cannabis pharmaceutical company specialising in cutting edge research and treatment of patients with various conditions including cancer, chronic pain and epilepsy, is pleased to announce that following the Company's General Meeting held on 11 April 2023, all resolutions were duly passed.
As announced on 21 March 2023, the 28-day due diligence period extended to Global Hemp Group is expected to conclude on 28 April 2023. A further announcement will be made in due course.
The Asset disposal circular remains available at https://apollon.org.uk/.
About Apollon Formularies and Apollon Formularies Jamaica
Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate, perform research and development, process, and sell therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.
Apollon's proprietary medical cannabis formulations have undergone third-party testing which demonstrated the successful killing of nearly 100% of prostate, triple negative and HER2+ breast cancer cells in 3D cell cultures. Apollon's products are also used to treat patients suffering from different conditions, including chronic pain and epilepsy.