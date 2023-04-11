Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: A0JJ1Q ISIN: US3932221043 Ticker-Symbol: G3V 
Tradegate
11.04.23
09:18 Uhr
29,120 Euro
+1,110
+3,96 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2023 | 15:14
3BL Alerts: Green Plains Secures SBTi Approval, Achieves Goals Ahead of Schedule

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, outlining environmental, social and governance priorities and targets. The third annual report highlights significant progress already achieved toward Green Plains' commitment to carbon neutrality in operational emissions by 2050, as well as in enhanced governance, disclosures and third-party validation procedures, and safety best practices.

"Green Plains has always been a true sustainability story," said Todd Becker, President and CEO. "We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of agriculture, energy and technology, and have a crucial role to play in decarbonizing the ingredients needed to feed and fuel a growing world. Our longstanding commitment to sustainability has only grown every year, as evidenced in each annual Sustainability Report detailing our achievements. We emphasize credibility, transparency and accountability in our role as a leader in sustainable agriculture technology."

The following achievements, among many others, are outlined in the 2022 Sustainability Report:

  • 26% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 baseline
  • 46% decrease in Occupational Safety and Health Administration Total Recordable Incident Rate from 2020, achieving 2025 goal
  • Received validation of near-term 2030 targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in alignment with a 1.5°C trajectory, the most ambitious designation currently available
  • Shareholders approved proposal to declassify Board of Directors, enhancing shareholder rights

Find Green Plains' 2022 Sustainability Report here.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971

