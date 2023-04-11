Unified set of solutions forms the most complete end-to-end revenue lifecycle management offering to power increased efficiency and certainty across all business functions that drive revenue

Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management, today announced the launch of Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, a first-of-its-kind cloud platform that supports the complexities of revenue management, leading to improved efficiency and certainty for businesses to drive, configure, price, quote, contract, negotiate, manage, collect, and renew revenue. Upgrading its core technology from applications to a full, open cloud solution strengthens Conga's position in the market and with its partners, and advances capabilities for customers to accelerate the transformation of their revenue lifecycles.

As companies today must increasingly cut costs, they are forced to reinvent by doing more with less. Revenue is the fuel behind companies' ability to be successful, stay afloat, and avoid layoffs, but most organizations lack a holistic solution to predict, drive, and collect revenue. Conga's first-of-its-kind Revenue Lifecycle Cloud addresses organizations' unique complexities while delivering seamless customer interactions and greater certainty across every touchpoint to drive the revenue predictability companies seek Until now, no single solution existed to address this broad set of challenges. From proposals and quoting, to getting deals signed, contract execution, invoicing, and obligation management, fulfilling and renewing, Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud now offers the solutions to not only keep businesses resilient but allow them to thrive.

Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud is the only solution capable of complex transactions with industry-leading performance and scale. Conga offers a single system-of-record offering a unified source of truth to drive intelligence throughout revenue processes for businesses, with a platform that is open, and designed to run on any cloud infrastructure provider. The cloud platform offers customers more choice to incorporate Conga wherever they want whether through the Conga user experience (UX), commercial applications (e.g., Salesforce, ServiceNow, etc.), or even their own UX using Conga's APIs.

The application of AI and machine learning to the Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud delivers an intelligent system to allow for more predictability. Conga removes manual processes with automation to improve efficiency, predictability, and accuracy for revenue activities. Conga's automated, integrated, and intelligent platform offers insight into how revenue in one area affects revenue in another, such as:

Forecasting which customers are most likely to renew, churn, or be eligible for a cross sell or upsell, helping to maximize the amount of money a customer is expected to spend to improve the bottom line.

Predicting and uncovering risk before it is an issue for a business.

Providing the solutions to ensure pricing is accurate on all quotes, order forms, invoices etc. to ensure maximum revenue and payment to the business through integrated systems.

Enforcing both revenue and contract policies.

Streamlining revenue contracting and obligation risk/deliver management.

"Conga is the only vendor offering this type of advanced cloud solution, capable of supporting complex workflows and delivering the full revenue lifecycle at scale," said Grant Peterson, Chief Product Officer at Conga. "With Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, we're putting the customer at the center of growth, through breaking the single channel mindset and creating a scalable sales engine. In doing so, we help customers focus on continuous transformation. We couldn't be more excited about delivering on our promise of providing customers with the tools they need for a seamless buying experience across channels to achieve revenue operations success."

Various departments across an organization can also benefit from Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud. For instance, HR teams that don't use Salesforce can now use Conga to generate documents like offer letters, benefit statements, and more anywhere with data that comes from any system of record. Sales reps can also use Conga to accelerate deal cycles by automating sales activities including proposals and quotes at every step from request to renewal, increasing sales productivity and improving the user buying experience.

Customers also benefit from a more seamless end-to-end buying experience across channels, products, and industries with Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud through the following unique features:

Unified data model: Data can be used from any system of record, across applications and processes. This allows for better collaboration among cross-functional teams involved in the revenue lifecycle and eliminates silos in decision-making with a single source of truth.

Data can be used from any system of record, across applications and processes. This allows for better collaboration among cross-functional teams involved in the revenue lifecycle and eliminates silos in decision-making with a single source of truth. Open platform: Conga's API-first architecture enables companies to integrate directly into the enterprise apps, CRMs, and ERPs they're already using for a seamless revenue operations lifecycle experience.

Conga's API-first architecture enables companies to integrate directly into the enterprise apps, CRMs, and ERPs they're already using for a seamless revenue operations lifecycle experience. Best-in-class capabilities: Whether using one feature or a holistic unified set of capabilities, Conga offers material business value and provides simplicity in an otherwise complex revenue lifecycle.

Whether using one feature or a holistic unified set of capabilities, Conga offers material business value and provides simplicity in an otherwise complex revenue lifecycle. Best-in-industry Scale/Performance: Removing limitation in complex pricing, large bundles, and complex revenue rules.

"Revenue is the fuel that powers companies. Conga realizes this opportunity and the need to help businesses reinvent how they connect with customers to drive effective revenue operations success," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "We are meeting our customers where they are and reimagining the end-to-end customer experience across the entire revenue lifecycle with these latest innovations. The introduction of Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud is further proof that Conga adopts a customer-first approach to create personalized customer journeys that attract, excite, and transform our customers' businesses."

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

