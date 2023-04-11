Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its trading network upgrades for a seamless transition to OPRA Data Feed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005670/en/

Options Technology today announced its trading network upgrades for a seamless transition to OPRA Data Feed. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Options Technology, the leading provider of trading solutions for capital markets, today announced its readiness for the upcoming Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) data feed transition scheduled for July 2023. The firm has proactively upgraded its trading network to a fully resilient 100 Gbps mesh network to ensure reliable and efficient distribution of OPRA data to trading proximity and colocation data centers across North America.

In advance of OPRA's transition from 48 to 96 data streams, the upgrade ensures reliable and efficient distribution of OPRA data to trading proximity and colocation data centers across North America, as peak traffic spikes at around 37.3 Gbps. Options Technology is committed to helping clients seamlessly migrate to the new 96-channel feed and mitigating increased infrastructure costs by handling Wide Area Network (WAN) distribution for them, with full support for raw or normalized data through its ACTIV API.

Danny Moore, Options Technology President and CEO, commented, "At Options Technology, we understand the importance of this transition to our clients, and we are committed to ensuring we can deliver the updated OPRA data feed with the highest reliability and efficiency.

"Our trading network will enable our clients to take full advantage of the new OPRA feed, with enhanced capacity, improved data quality, and faster processing speeds alongside investment bank-grade security and compliance."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its global Market Data expansion in North America, its partnership with Digital Realty, and its completion of SOC compliance for a 12th consecutive year

In 2019, Options Technology received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners This investment has enabled the firm to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

ENDS

Notes to the editor:

Options Technology is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and successful transition for its clients, reaffirming our commitment to delivering best-in-class trading network solutions for the capital markets industry.

Options Technology delivers consolidated feeds (OPRA, CTA, UTP), as well as Exchange Proprietary Feeds, to several key locations in North America, including Mahwah, Carteret (NY11), NY4, NY5, NJ2, CH2, Aurora, TR1, and TR2. They offer clients in these locations high-speed connectivity, including 10gbps, 40gbps, and 100gbps, tailored to meet their needs.

Options Technology also provide access to consolidated and proprietary feeds globally in a normalized format and have added new hardware to their shared ticker plants to accommodate the expected increase in OPRA throughput.

Options IT's Activ API allows users to subscribe to the instruments they are interested in with full support for different levels of conflation to further control downstream the impact on trading infrastructure. In addition to providing seamless migration support, Options Technology's network will enable clients to capitalize on the benefits of the updated OPRA data feed, including:

Enhanced capacity for handling increased data volumes, improving market activity and efficiency. Access to higher quality data, enabling market participants to make more informed decisions based on the best available prices. Faster data processing, providing a competitive edge for latency-sensitive trading strategies such as high-frequency trading.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005670/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com