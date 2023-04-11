Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies and Getaround Announce Pilot Program to Provide Users with Dash Cam & Safety Features

Pilot will create a new benchmark for carsharing driver safety and privacy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Driver Technologies, Inc. , an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, and Getaround (GETR), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced a pilot program that will offer drivers of shared vehicles in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle free access to dash cam technology and safety features. Users will have full access to Driver's no. 1 dash cam and safety app, including forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction alerts, as well as cloud-based video storage, coaching and scoring capabilities.

"This agreement with Getaround is our first official collaboration with the rental and carsharing market, allowing us to provide safety solutions and peace of mind for this growing population of drivers," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "While the benefits of dash cams are clear to both drivers and businesses, the feature is seldom offered to renters. The market lacked a solution that provided the technology while protecting the customer's data and respecting their privacy. We plan to bridge that gap."

Through the pilot program, which will last for six months, Getaround users who sign up for a Driver account will automatically receive complimentary access to Driver's premium app features for 3-months, which is normally $4.99/month, and includes:

Dash Cam Video Synced to the Cloud - Driver makes it easy for users to share their trip data, including HD driving videos, with friends, family or insurance companies with just a single link. The Driver Cloud neatly displays video, location, speed, G-Force and weather data in a web-based interface.

AI Safety Alerts - Through the external and internal facing camera on a driver's phone, Driver will alert users of potential forward collisions and will notify them if they appear drowsy or distracted.

Maximum Privacy - Getaround users will maintain full control over their personal trip data. Video data is associated with their personal Driver account and not shared with Getaround unless the user decides to share it.

Peace of Mind - Driving an unfamiliar vehicle can be stressful, but the Driver app's video and telematics data can help keep users protected and ease any concerns about showcasing responsibility if involved in a collision.

"Getaround is very pleased to launch a pilot program with Driver Technologies. The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to Getaround and we are always evaluating new, innovative solutions to optimize the carsharing experience," said Ruth Yankoupe, VP of Customer Experience at Getaround. "Implementing dashcam technology from Driver will provide additional peace of mind to our guests and empower them to document their trips while still maintaining the highest levels of privacy."

As April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Driver Technologies and Getaround are introducing this pilot program to empower rental drivers to reduce distracted driving behavior. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , 8% of fatal crashes, 14% of injury crashes and 13% of all police-reported motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020 involved a distracted driver. Most law enforcement and insurance professionals know that distracted driving statistics are significantly underreported; therefore, to combat distracted driving behavior, drivers can take precautions, such as mounting their cell phone in their car while driving as well as implementing distraction-reducing automotive technology like safe driver apps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Getaround users can get started using the Driver App today by downloading the Driver App ( Apple or Android app store) or by scanning the QR code in their Getaround vehicle. Guests may also visit https://drivertechnologies.com/getaround/ for more information.

###

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app, Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the Driver Cloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com/enterprise .

About Getaround

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company's mission is to empower people to carshare everywhere and shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround's on-demand technology enables a contactless experience - no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround aims to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit www.getaround.com/ .

Driver Technologies Contact:

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

driver@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Getaround Contact:

Shyna Deepak

press@getaround.com

SOURCE: Driver Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748425/Driver-Technologies-and-Getaround-Announce-Pilot-Program-to-Provide-Users-with-Dash-Cam-Safety-Features