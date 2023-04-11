DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Epilepsy Pipeline as 70+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

The prevalence of Epilepsy has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Epilepsy and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat Epilepsy to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Engage Therapeutics, Janssen Biotech, and several others

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Epilepsy Pipeline Insight - 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline epilepsy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the epilepsy pipeline domain.





Key Takeaways from the Epilepsy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's epilepsy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for epilepsy treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for epilepsy treatment. Key epilepsy companies such as Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Abide therapeutics, Otsuka pharmaceutical, H. Lundbeck A/S, Spark Therapeutics, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, ES Therapeutics, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MGC Pharmaceuticals, Engrail Therapeutics INC, SK biopharmaceuticals, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Neurona Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, UCB Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, NeuroPro Therapeutics, Inc., Avicanna, Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ovid Therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, CODA Biotherapeutics, Cerebral Therapeutics, Engrail Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new epilepsy drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new epilepsy drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising epilepsy pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Alprazolam, XEN1101, XEN-496, XEN 901, GWP42006, EQU-001, TAK-935, Lu AG06466, OPC-214870, CG 01, EQU-001, ES-481, SPN-817, MGCND00EP1, NBI 827104, ENX-101, Cenobamate, SKL-24741, LP-352, JNJ-40411813, EQU-001, CVL-865, NRTX 1001, PRAX 628, Padsevonil, RLS103, NPT 2042, AVCN-319302, PRAX-020, AMZ002, OV 350, IAMA-6, CT-010, ENX-101, and others.

and others. In March 2023 , IAMA Therapeutics , a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, announced that preclinical data supporting its IAMA-6 program in focal refractory epilepsy will be presented at the 75th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place on April 22-27 in Boston, Massachusetts .

, , a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, announced that preclinical data supporting its in focal refractory epilepsy will be presented at the 75th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place on in . In February 2023 , Addex Therapeutics announced that enrollment into Part 1 of Phase 2 clinical study of ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) for the treatment of epilepsy had been completed. ADX71149 is a selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor-positive allosteric modulator (PAM). Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, is conducting the trial.

, announced that enrollment into Part 1 of Phase 2 clinical study of for the treatment of epilepsy had been completed. ADX71149 is a selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor-positive allosteric modulator (PAM). Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, is conducting the trial. In January 2023 , Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals Corp ., reported positive topline results from the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the clinical safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of EQU-001 - a novel anti-inflammatory anti-seizure medication - administered as once-daily oral adjunctive therapy for focal seizures in adults with epilepsy. The results of the EQU-001 study are encouraging because they demonstrate impressive tolerability and encouraging efficacy for adult patients with focal epilepsy, especially for those with seizures that are difficult to treat.

, ., reported positive topline results from the clinical trial evaluating the clinical safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of - a novel anti-inflammatory anti-seizure medication - administered as once-daily oral adjunctive therapy for focal seizures in adults with epilepsy. The results of the EQU-001 study are encouraging because they demonstrate impressive tolerability and encouraging efficacy for adult patients with focal epilepsy, especially for those with seizures that are difficult to treat. In January 2023 , Signant Health , introduced a novel electronic diary (eDiary) data capture solution designed to simplify the experience for patients and research sites participating in epilepsy trials while ensuring robust outcome assessment data to support trial endpoints. Developed in collaboration with The Epilepsy Study Consortium (TESC), the new patient-reported outcome measure offers clinical research sponsors and organizations a standardized solution to capture common seizure data elements with high-quality data.

, , introduced a novel electronic diary (eDiary) data capture solution designed to simplify the experience for patients and research sites participating in epilepsy trials while ensuring robust outcome assessment data to support trial endpoints. Developed in with (TESC), the new patient-reported outcome measure offers clinical research sponsors and organizations a standardized solution to capture common seizure data elements with high-quality data. In June 2022 , CODA Biotherapeutics , Inc. announced that preclinical data from the Company's focal epilepsy program demonstrated that treatment with the Company's lead-engineered receptor and small molecule activator drug significantly reduced focal seizure frequency in vivo. Results showed that the rapid reduction in seizures is consistent with the pharmacokinetics of the activator drug in mouse models. Data also demonstrated that the expression of CODA's lead receptor is highly correlated with a reduction in seizure frequency.

, , Inc. announced that preclinical data from the Company's focal epilepsy program demonstrated that treatment with the Company's lead-engineered receptor and small molecule activator drug significantly reduced focal seizure frequency in vivo. Results showed that the rapid reduction in seizures is consistent with the pharmacokinetics of the activator drug in mouse models. Data also demonstrated that the expression of CODA's lead receptor is highly correlated with a reduction in seizure frequency. In September 2022 , Avicanna Inc. was pleased to announce that it has expanded its research collaboration in the field of Epilepsy with a new collaboration with the University of Toronto and Dr. Mac Burnham's research team to explore the efficacy of Avicanna's proprietary formulations in pre-clinical models for Epilepsy. The research collaboration led by Dr. Mac Burnham's team will explore the efficacy of Avicanna's drug candidates, including AVCN319302, in animal models for Epilepsy.

, was pleased to announce that it has expanded its research collaboration in the field of Epilepsy with a new collaboration with the and Dr. research team to explore the efficacy of Avicanna's proprietary formulations in pre-clinical models for Epilepsy. The research collaboration led by Dr. team will explore the efficacy of Avicanna's drug candidates, including AVCN319302, in animal models for Epilepsy. In December 2022 , Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. and UCB announced a strategic collaboration, based upon Praxis' PRAX-020 program, for the discovery of small molecule therapeutics as potential treatments of KCNT1-related epilepsies. Under the terms of the collaboration, UCB retains an exclusive option to in-license global development and commercialization rights to any resulting KCNT1 small molecule development candidate.

, , Inc. and announced a strategic collaboration, based upon Praxis' program, for the discovery of small molecule therapeutics as potential treatments of KCNT1-related epilepsies. Under the terms of the collaboration, UCB retains an exclusive option to in-license global development and commercialization rights to any resulting KCNT1 small molecule development candidate. In January 2022 , Ovid Therapeutics Inc. announced the company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca for a library of early-stage small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter, including lead candidate OV350. The company seeks to optimize and accelerate the development of these KCC2 transporter activators in epilepsies and potentially other neuropathic conditions.

, announced the company has entered into an exclusive with for a library of early-stage small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter, including lead candidate The company seeks to optimize and accelerate the development of these KCC2 transporter activators in epilepsies and potentially other neuropathic conditions. In August 2021 , Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Orion Corporation whereby Orion received exclusive rights to commercialize the oral and intravenous (IV) dose formulations of ganaxolone in the European Economic Area, United Kingdom , and Switzerland for CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and refractory status epilepticus (RSE).

The epilepsy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage epilepsy drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the epilepsy clinical trial landscape.

Epilepsy Overview

Epilepsy is a chronic condition characterized by unprovoked, recurrent seizures. A seizure is an uncontrollable surge of electrical activity in the brain. Seizures are classified into two types. Seizures that affect the entire brain are known as generalized seizures. Focal seizures, also known as partial seizures, affect only one part of the brain. A mild seizure can be difficult to detect. It can last a few seconds, and you are unaware of it. Stronger seizures, lasting from a few seconds to several minutes, can cause spasms and uncontrollable muscle twitches.

Epilepsy symptoms vary according to the area of the brain where seizure activity occurs and the type of seizure. Epilepsy symptoms may include: stiff muscles, Become stiff and falling backward, muscles relaxing and going floppy, confusion, breathing becomes difficult, unconscious, visual disturbances/hallucinations, uncontrollable jerking and shaking, called a "fit," losing awareness and staring blankly into space, strange sensations, such as a "rising" feeling in the tummy, unusual smells or tastes, and a tingling feeling in your arms or legs and collapsing. Epilepsy treatment can help most people with epilepsy have fewer seizures or completely stop having seizures.

A snapshot of the Epilepsy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Alprazolam inhalation Engage Therapeutics Phase III GABA A receptor agonists Inhalation XEN1101 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Phase III KCNQ potassium channel agonists Oral TAK-935 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitors; NMDA receptor modulators Oral Cannabidivarin GW Pharmaceuticals Phase II Cannabinoid receptor modulators NA EQU-001 Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Undefined mechanism Oral OPC 214870 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Phase I Undefined mechanism Oral AVCN-319302 Avicanna Preclinical Cannabinoid receptor modulators NA

Epilepsy Therapeutics Assessment

The epilepsy pipeline report proffers an integral view of epilepsy emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Epilepsy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: KCNQ potassium channel agonists, Monoacylglycerol lipase inhibitors, Cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitors, NMDA receptor modulators, AMPA receptor antagonists, GABA A receptor agonists, Cannabinoid receptor modulators

KCNQ potassium channel agonists, Monoacylglycerol lipase inhibitors, Cholesterol 24-hydroxylase inhibitors, NMDA receptor modulators, AMPA receptor antagonists, GABA A receptor agonists, Cannabinoid receptor modulators Key Epilepsy Companies : Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Abide therapeutics, Otsuka pharmaceutical, H. Lundbeck A/S, Spark Therapeutics, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, ES Therapeutics, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MGC Pharmaceuticals, Engrail Therapeutics INC, SK biopharmaceuticals, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Neurona Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, UCB Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, NeuroPro Therapeutics, Inc., Avicanna, Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ovid Therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, CODA Biotherapeutics, Cerebral Therapeutics, Engrail Therapeutics, and others.

: Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharmaceuticals, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Abide therapeutics, Otsuka pharmaceutical, H. Lundbeck A/S, Spark Therapeutics, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, ES Therapeutics, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MGC Pharmaceuticals, Engrail Therapeutics INC, SK biopharmaceuticals, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Neurona Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, UCB Pharma, Receptor Life Sciences, NeuroPro Therapeutics, Inc., Avicanna, Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ovid Therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, IAMA Therapeutics, CODA Biotherapeutics, Cerebral Therapeutics, Engrail Therapeutics, and others. Key Epilepsy Pipeline Therapies: Alprazolam, XEN1101, XEN-496, XEN 901, GWP42006, EQU-001, TAK-935, Lu AG06466, OPC-214870, CG 01, EQU-001, ES-481, SPN-817, MGCND00EP1, NBI 827104, ENX-101, Cenobamate, SKL-24741, LP-352, JNJ-40411813, EQU-001, CVL-865, NRTX 1001, PRAX 628, Padsevonil, RLS103, NPT 2042, AVCN-319302, PRAX-020, AMZ002, OV 350, IAMA-6,CT-010, ENX-101, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Epilepsy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Epilepsy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Epilepsy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Epilepsy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Epilepsy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Epilepsy Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. XEN1101: Xenon Pharmaceuticals 8. Epilepsy Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. EQU-001: Equilibre Biopharmaceuticals 9. Epilepsy Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. OPC 214870: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. 10. Epilepsy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Epilepsy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Epilepsy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

