Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26 . Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2023









Commercial Airplanes Programs





737 113



747 1



767 1



777 4



787 11



Total 130











Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New) 7



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 13



CH-47 Chinook (New) 5



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1



F-15 Models 2



F/A-18 Models 7



KC-46 Tanker 1



MH-139 -



P-8 Models 3



Commercial and Civil Satellites 3



Military Satellites -



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

