Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26 . Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
1st Quarter
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
113
747
1
767
1
777
4
787
11
Total
130
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
7
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
13
CH-47 Chinook (New)
5
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
1
F-15 Models
2
F/A-18 Models
7
KC-46 Tanker
1
MH-139
-
P-8 Models
3
Commercial and Civil Satellites
3
Military Satellites
-
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
