Dienstag, 11.04.2023

WKN: 850471 ISIN: US0970231058 Ticker-Symbol: BCO 
Xetra
11.04.23
17:35 Uhr
194,22 Euro
+3,08
+1,61 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,58194,9618:04
194,58195,0218:04
PR Newswire
11.04.2023 | 17:00
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26 . Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2023






Commercial Airplanes Programs




737

113



747

1



767

1



777

4



787

11



Total

130







Defense, Space & Security Programs




AH-64 Apache (New)

7



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13



CH-47 Chinook (New)

5



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1



F-15 Models

2



F/A-18 Models

7



KC-46 Tanker

1



MH-139

-



P-8 Models

3



Commercial and Civil Satellites

3



Military Satellites

-



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact
 Matt Welch
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

David Dufault
Boeing Investor Relations
(312) 544-2140

Michael Friedman
Boeing Communications
[email protected]

Bernard Choi
Boeing Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2023 PR Newswire
