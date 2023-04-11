Anzeige
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2023 / 15:55 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: A00100146726

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 March 2023 were as follows: 

NAV per Share, cum income: 178.10p 
NAV per Share, ex income:  176.56p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

11 April 2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  236093 
EQS News ID:  1605087 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
