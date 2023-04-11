Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ZEE5 Optimizes Business Operations With NAGRA's Scalable Content Protection and Security Analytics



11.04.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



NAGRA's modular Active Streaming Protection delivers best-in-class security along with rich analytics for better business insights and decision-making capabilities

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 11, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that ZEE5 , India and Bharat's largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller with more than 100 million monthly active users, has selected NAGRA's Active Streaming Protection to protect its content and optimize business decisions. In addition to being selected for its scalable multi-DRM session management, the NAGRA solution was chosen as the only industry solution to provide the added benefit of security monitoring and analytics capabilities. "We set out to find an alternative provider for our existing multi-DRM solution and NAGRA exceeded our expectations in terms of their capabilities and feature set. After carrying out an extensive benchmark of the DRM Landscape, we zeroed in on NAGRA based on their scalability, improved security analytics, and most of all the responsiveness of their team. It sets up well for our growth plans as we onboard more premium content and live sports", said Kishore AK, Chief Technology Officer at ZEE5. With more than 100 million active users per month globally as per Q3 FY 2022-2023 and managing an extensive range of content, ZEE5 required a system that could easily scale when needed to address peak times of high-volume content delivery. More than just a multi-DRM solution, NAGRA's Active Streaming Protection framework is a scalable, cloud-based toolkit that provides service providers, like ZEE5, with access to a comprehensive content protection offering that meets this demand. This unique approach provides ZEE5 with the ability to select the solutions and services needed to address specific challenges while providing the framework and options for future opportunities and expansion. The NAGRA solution delivers a layer of data-fueled intelligence and reporting to help identify threats and empower ZEE5 to make the best business decisions possible. This also provides ZEE5 with the ability to pass this intelligence to its streaming partners. NAGRA's security analytics deliver the opportunity to spot trends and patterns that are key to running a secure offering to improve the detection of threats and address illicit content sharing. "After ZEE5's in-depth search to find the right content protection partner, we are proud to have been selected and to lend our industry expertise to one the major players in the rapidly growing Indian market," said Stéphane Le Dreau, Senior Vice President APAC at NAGRA. "Our solutions are proven and trusted to secure some of the largest service providers in the world. With NAGRA, ZEE5 now has a level of content protection and security intelligence to enable even greater control of their operation." With NAGRA's Activity Streaming Protection framework in place, ZEE5 can build out its service protection capabilities with additional services as its business expands and faces further threats. For more information about NAGRA's Active Streaming Protection, visit: https://dtv.nagra.com/active-streaming-protection About ZEE5 ZEE5 is India's and Bharat's largest homegrown video streaming platform and the multilingual storyteller for millions of entertainment seekers. ZEE5 stems from the stable of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a Global Content Powerhouse. An undisputed video streaming platform of choice for consumers; it offers an expansive and diverse library of content comprising over 3,500 films; 1,750 TV shows, 700 originals and 5 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content. The content offering spread across 12 languages. ZEE5 app is available on Web, Android, iOS, Smart TVs and many other device types with more than 100 million monthly active users globally. About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 377 45 12 +41 21 732 01 81 cedric.alber@nagra.com



