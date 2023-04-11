Reduces by 50% the amount of conventional biocides thanks to the integration of a bio-based booster and the benefits of a plant-based insecticide, formulated by Groupe Berkem



SYNERKEM® innovation designed for the "Construction Materials" sector

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ticker: ALKEM), announces the launch of Termifuge K, a ready-to-use anti-termite and water-repellent, preventive pre-construction solution for the construction industry.

Termifuge K, a product from Groupe Berkem's Termifilm range, provides preventive pre-construction protection against termites for buried or semi-buried concrete structures, waterproofing of concrete substructures and protection against corrosion.

Synerkem® technology, the brainchild of Groupe Berkem's R&D division, reduces the content of conventional biocides in its formulations by 50% while maintaining the same level of performance, by substituting fossil carbons with renewable compounds, thanks to the integration of a bio-based booster and a plant-based insecticide

The objective of this solution is to respond to the human and environmental protection issues faced by players in the Construction Materials sector. The use of this solution will benefit many professionals in the sector.

Groupe Berkem offers a wide range of solutions for players in the "Construction Materials" sector. Aware of the challenges of decarbonization and ecological transition inherent in this sector of activity, Groupe Berkem designs and offers solutions for each stage of the construction life cycle by integrating bio-based chemistry.

Eric Moussu, Vice President of Sales of Groupe Berkem, statedWith Termifuge K, Groupe Berkem is pursuing its mission to integrate bio-based chemistry into everyday life while supporting the ecological transition of the Construction Materials sector. This is an innovative and boosted product, intended for players in the construction and building markets, whose components have less impact on the environment and an equivalent level of efficacy as conventional products

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday life (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €51.8 million in 2022. The Group has almost 200 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and 3 production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

The Berkem Group has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

