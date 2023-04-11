3-Year Investment Plans Unveiled at the debut of The Rocky And Wrighty Arena In South London, Funded In Partnership With The Football Foundation

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced FC FUTURES; a plan to meaningfully invest in community-level football on a global scale with the purpose of growing the game for all.

The Rocky And Wrighty Arena In South London (Credit: EA SPORTS)

The plan will see investments over the next three years across multiple grassroots football projects. This announcement follows EA SPORTS's new brand identity, logo and vision reveal for the interactive future of football: EA SPORTS FC.

"EA SPORTS FC is a symbol for a positive future of football, and that future will be built on providing young people with the access and tools necessary to follow their dreams," said David Jackson, VP of Brand Marketing at EA SPORTS. "We are looking forward to partnering with football organisations and icons across the globe to inspire the next generation of young football fans and grow their love of the game."

Today was the first of many FC FUTURES activations as EA SPORTS and the Football Foundation, the charity of The Premier League, The FA and UK Government unveiled the 'Rocky and Wrighty Arena' at Turnham Academy in South London. Opened by England legend Ian Wright, the pitch will provide additional football access for youth in the area and help inspire the next generation of players.

FC FUTURES will build a publicly available library of training practices, produced in five languages, that will be available later this year for young players and community coaches to view online and use for their training plans.

Additionally, FC FUTURES will provide community access to football by supporting the creation and refurbishment of pitches, facilitated and distributed through foundations, federations and leagues.

Lastly, FC FUTURES will invest in grassroots training accessories which will deliver football equipment in the form of balls, bibs, cones and wider essential equipment.

EA SPORTS has agreed to a multi-year partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to further support community level football through consultancy from UEFA Grassroots Football Coaches and investment in UEFA Grassroots football initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with EA SPORTS and their EA SPORTS FC FUTURES programme," said Frank K. Ludolph, Head of Technical Development at UEFA. "Through our team of UEFA technical education experts, we will work hand-in-hand with our long-term partner, EA SPORTS, to enhance our support for the grassroots game. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for UEFA's Grassroots Programme to provide an innovative access to modern and customised training materials for the benefit of the next generation of grassroots players and fans."

Ian Wright, alongside world-renowned Chelsea Women's Manager Emma Hayes are the first FC FUTURES ambassadors who will work with EA SPORTS to provide further support for grassroots football.

"I'm delighted to be an ambassador for EA SPORTS FC FUTURES," said Ian Wright. "This is where football starts, right here in our communities and investing in the game is a crucial step toward advancing global football. That starts with providing kids access to much-needed facilities in order for them to be able to play as much as possible in safe, local spaces. I'm grateful my old school can play a part in the future of football, and it's an honour to be involved."

"Growing up in London, I was always looking for a way to get onto the pitch," said Emma Hayes. "I'm ecstatic that women and underrepresented talent are getting the resources many of us didn't. FC FUTURES is a fantastic way to provide opportunities for the next generation of fans to explore and further their passion for football, and it makes me proud to be an FC FUTURES ambassador. I believe that investments like this have the power to change lives."

EA SPORTS has defined interactive football for 30 years and built a global football community of more than 150 million across multiple platforms a community that EA SPORTS FC will now continue to grow alongside partners who share a common goal of a fan-first future of football. Built on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation, fans will experience unrivalled authenticity with access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners that will allow further expansion into new areas around both women's and grassroots football.

Fans can sign up at easports.com/fc to Join the Club and be one of the first to learn more, ahead of detailed product updates coming this July.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, EA SPORTS logo, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

