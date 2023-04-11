Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 03 April to 06 April 2023
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the
transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market
identifier
code
|ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/6/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
90.2725
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/7/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
91.3583
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/8/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
88.5392
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/9/2023
FR0010313833
7,000
87.9428
XPAR
TOTAL
28,000
89.5282
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005821/en/
Contacts:
Arkema