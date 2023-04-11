HONOR Announces the UK Launch of the HONOR Magic5 Pro

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, HONOR, today launched its latest all-round flagship device, the HONOR Magic5 Pro in the UK. Packed with a whole host of significant upgrades from the HONOR Magic4 Pro, the HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts impressive breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance, beating several industry benchmarks to deliver a best-in-class user experience.

A Premium Display Debuts at Top of DXOMARK Rankings

Featuring a 6.81-inch LTPO Display with a unique Quad-Curved Floating Screen, the HONOR Magic5 Pro guarantees an immersive viewing experience and delivers peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits, ensuring clear visuals even under bright sunlight.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts low blue light emission, as certified by TÜV Rheinland, and Dynamic Dimming that simulates natural light to reduce eye fatigue.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro turned in an excellent overall display performance, reaching the 1st place of DXOMARK smartphone display ranking with a top score of 151.

A Stellar Camera System scoring 152 by DXOMARK

The HONOR Magic5 Pro features a powerful Triple Main Camera combination comprising of a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 50MP Telephoto Camera. With an increased sensor size for superior light sensing performance, the camera system produces photos in refined detail every time, regardless of lighting conditions.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro debuts an all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm, enabling users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity. Users can also shoot low-light scenes clearly with high speed thanks to Super Night Capture capabilities. The HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts AI Motion Sensing Capture, which is capable of automatically detecting the highest point of a jump and capturing the frame in ultra-high definition.

Flagship Performance Enabled by Cutting-edge Technology

The HONOR Magic5 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm® and had up to 512GB storage and 12GB RAM.

Supporting 66W Wired and 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic5 Pro packs with a super large 5100mAh battery to deliver a full day of uninterrupted usage.

Running the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, the HONOR Magic5 Pro offers a range of smart features, such as MagicRing for multi-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition.

"At HONOR UK, we understand that smartphones are a part of our customers everyday - and we want to make our customers everyday "magical" with the power of the HONOR Magic5 Pro." said Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK

Bond continued: "With a Triple 50MP camera set-up, Falcon Capture and Super Night Mode we want our customers to be able to capture every detail in the photos they take, in both day and night. As well as going above and beyond in photography, the Magic5 Pro also delivers a stunning Quad-Curved Floating Display and packs a 5100 mAh battery - bringing beauty and power into the hands of our customers."

Colours and Availability

The HONOR Magic5 Pro is available in Black and Meadow Green and will be available for pre-order from the 19th April on Hihonor and Three, and on-sale from the 28th April via Hihonor, Three Amazon, Argos, Very and Currys.

From purchase at pre-order (from 19th April), customers can enjoy a FREE Launch Bundle, including HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, a Wireless Charger Stand and a Premium Case all worth £250, until stocks last.

With Three, from the 19th April, customers will be able to pre-order the Magic5 Pro and receive 3-months free data on Unlimited data and 30GB plans. Unlimited data will be £49 a month and 30GB of data will be £41 a month, both with a £45 upfront cost. Customers who pre-order from Three, can also redeem a FREE HONOR Pad 8 (worth £269.99 RRP) via the Three+ app, and will also benefit from the FREE Launch Bundle above, whilst stocks last.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be priced at £949.99 RRP, and using the code AM5PRO80 customers can also get £80 off when purchasing on Hihonor.

The HONOR Magic5 Lite is also available to purchase now from Hihonor, Three, Amazon, Argos, Very and Currys starting from £279.99 on Hihonor.

