2CRSi SA: Financial calendar

Press release Financial calendar Strasbourg (France), April 11th 2023 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, informs the market of its upcoming financial events: . Monday, May 2nd 2023: Annual revenues 2021/2022, after market . Thursday, June 29th 2023: Annual results 2021/2022, after market . Thursday, August 31th 2023: General Shareholders' Meeting . Thursday, October 26th 2023: First half-year revenues 2022/2023, après bourse . Tuesday, December 19th 2023: First half-year resultys 2022/2023, after market About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, custom-made, eco-responsible computer servers. For the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Group generated revenues of 183.6 million euros. The Group now has approximately 390 employees and markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on November 25, 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi

