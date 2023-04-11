Anzeige
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
11.04.23
2,210 Euro
2CRSi SA: Financial calendar

DJ 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Financial calendar 11-Apr-2023 / 17:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release Financial calendar Strasbourg (France), April 11th 2023 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, informs the market of its upcoming financial events: . Monday, May 2nd 2023: Annual revenues 2021/2022, after market . Thursday, June 29th 2023: Annual results 2021/2022, after market . Thursday, August 31th 2023: General Shareholders' Meeting . Thursday, October 26th 2023: First half-year revenues 2022/2023, après bourse . Tuesday, December 19th 2023: First half-year resultys 2022/2023, after market About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, custom-made, eco-responsible computer servers. For the fiscal year 2021-2022, the Group generated revenues of 183.6 million euros. The Group now has approximately 390 employees and markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth on November 25, 2022. For more information: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi          Actifin                     Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Lucie Morlot                  Mathias Jordan 
Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication lucie.morlot@actifin.fr Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com   01 80 18 26 33                 mjordan@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70                             01 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Financial calendar 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1605149 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1605149 11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
