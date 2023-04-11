SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the Ethereum 'Shanghai' upgrade on April 12th 2023, OpenOcean , a leading multi-chain Dex aggregator, has announced the launch of a brand new Ethereum liquid staking aggregator aimed at experienced crypto veterans, savvy DeFi users or beginners just starting on their crypto journey.





OpenOcean's new Ethereum staking aggregator provides a timely solution for Ethereum DeFi stakers seeking lower entry barriers to safe, high-returning Eth yield. By simplifying and streamlining the entire buying and staking process, OpenOcean's Eth aggregator ensures that users can easily access the benefits of staking without complications, guaranteeing maximum capital efficiency and maximizing yield.

From sourcing to deploying, the comprehensive information and trading opportunities provided by OpenOcean will help empower users to compare and trade in multiple different pools from all the major liquid staking providers such as Lido, Rocket Pool, Ankr, Stakewise and Frax.

As a DEX aggregator OpenOcean helps users to find and buy $Eth staking tokens at the best possible market prices and often at a discounted rate compared to simply purchasing from liquid staking providers. After buying LS Tokens users can continue earning daily Ethereum staking rewards. OpenOcean's Eth staking aggregator solves the issue of capital inefficiency on liquid staking by leveraging information from multiple Eth staking protocols and as a result, users can maximize their yields from platforms like Curve, Balancer, and more.

OpenOcean will continue expanding its liquid Ethereum staking aggregator with more options and will eventually allow one-click staking deployment to any regular or boosted pool on Ethereum. OpenOcean plans to position itself as one of the main DeFi platforms in 2023 and beyond. To achieve this, OpenOcean will continue building and delivering tools which meet the needs of all DeFi users and will focus on everything from liquid token staking and maximizing DeFi yields to auto-trading and advanced portfolio management.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is the widest reaching DEX Aggregator, a cross-chain swap aggregator, and Web 3 middleware developer in the crypto space. Offering a suite of tools across 22 networks and 280+ unique sources of liquidity, OpenOcean is building tools for now and for the future. Experience what it's like to trade with ease, the way that you want to with OpenOcean.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Telegram Announcements | Discord

From ChatGPT-

OpenOcean, a leading multi-chain DeFi aggregator, has announced the launch of a new multi-platform staking dashboard designed to empower liquid Ethereum staking. The dashboard will enable users to compare multiple pools from hosts such as Lido, RocketPool, Ankr, and Stakewise, streamlining the entire buying and staking process. With the imminent network upgrade, 'Shapella,' scheduled to go live on April 12th, 2023, OpenOcean's new dashboard is a timely solution that simplifies the staking process for Ethereum tokens. The dashboard provides a clear and comprehensive overview of the liquid staking landscape and the offers available, giving users a significant advantage when staking. By integrating the staking dashboard with an extensive network of liquidity sources and exchanges, OpenOcean can source the necessary tokens at better prices than those available through host platforms, significantly increasing individual returns. OpenOcean plans to expand and optimize the dashboard in the future, enabling users to participate in one-click staking and access the best swap rates and high-return products.

Regenerate response

Goal: Brand awareness exposure + other related LSD press focus + target audience

All those are targeting at a certain user group: savvy defi users. And what we are building are all trading related: best returns, highest earning yield, increase trading efficiency, auto trading, portfolio tracking etc.

From sourcing to deploying, the comprehensive aggregated information provided by OpenOcean will empower users to compare multiple different pools from all the major liquid staking providers such as Lido, Rocket Pool, Ankr, Stakewise and Frax. The presented landscape of aggregated pools shows full breakdowns of the options available.

Through the integration of OpenOcean's Dex aggregator protocol, its Eth staking aggregator is now equipped to provide LST's (liquid staking tokens), such as stETH, at significantly more favorable swap rates than liquid staking providers offered. While using OpenOcean to swap LSTs, traders will still receive daily Ethereum staking rewards. OpenOcean hopes that by introducing more 'DeFi lego' components and building apps that layer together and utilize flexibility to maximize returns on all liquid staking tokens.

OpenOcean will continue expanding its liquid Ethereum staking aggregator by optimizing and importing more options, such as Flash loans, and will allow one-click staking deployment to any regular or boosted pool on Ethereum. OpenOcean is pitching to become the aggregator in Eth liquid staking by harnessing the entire Eth staking landscape and maximizing individual capital efficiency for traders a-like, and further steps into asset management.

OpenOcean plans to position itself as one of the prime platforms for DeFi in 2023 and beyond. To achieve this aim, OpenOcean will continue building and delivering tools which meet the needs of all DeFi users and will cover everything from liquid token staking and maximizing DeFi yields to auto-trading and advanced portfolio management; OpenOcean will be at the forefront of crypto in 2023 with it's litany of tools all made for the savvy DeFi user.

By integrating OpenOcean's Dex aggregator, LST tokens can be bought whilst leveraging the power of OpenOcean's traditional swaps. Crypto users will be able to further optimize their yield and improve capital efficiency by participating in the various different lego building blocks of DeFi.



OpenOcean users can further leverage the strength of the platform's swaps to help provide ETH buyers with a clear and constructive overview of the Defi landscape. By using OpenOcean to buy staking tokens users are able to source LST's from providers at significantly better rates than from other platforms.

OpenOcean's liquid staking aggregator helps users maximise their Eth yield whilst participating in the various building blocks of Defi Lego. OpenOcean provides all the information

Media Contact: Guy Polio, contact@openocean.finance, (+44) 7429-087-640

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050628/OpenOcean_ETH.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051790/3980473/OpenOcean_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/openocean-releases-ethereum-liquid-staking-aggregator-to-maximize-lst-opportunities-301794675.html