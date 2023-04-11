DJ Charwood Energy: New advances in the execution of the roadmap, for a total of EUR3M

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: New advances in the execution of the roadmap, for a total of EUR3M 11-Apr-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 11 April 2023 New advances in the execution of the roadmap, for a total of EUR3M . Start of construction on a biomass heating system and a sanitisation unit . Signing of a new biomass heating system order for a poultry farm in Mayenne Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customised biomass energy solutions, has announced the start of construction on a sanitation unit in Normandy and a biomass heating system in the Sarthe region, for which the contracts were announced last September[1]. In parallel, Charwood Energy has signed a new order to build a biomass heating system in Mayenne. These three projects represent a total of EUR3 million, most of which are billable and deliverable in 2023. Adrien Haller, Founder and CEO of Charwood Energy says: "These projects are a new illustration of the relevance of our positioning at the heart of decarbonisation issues to meet the challenge of climate change. Armed with the expertise of our teams, we are proud to support our clients--farmers, industry, and local communities--by supplying them with generators to produce their own green energy and make a successful energy transition." These new construction starts deal with the two following projects: . The sanitisation unit, paired with a biomass heating system for a methanisation biogas production siteoperated by a group of one municipality and 15 farms in Normandy. . The biomass heating system, paired with a heating network, for a poultry farm in the Sarthe region. In parallel, Charwood Energy announced the signing of a contract to build a biomass heating system for a large-scale poultry farm in Mayenne. Paired with a 1,043 metre-long heating network, this project, involving 700 kW of wood and 1,100 kW of gas power, will cover 8 buildings, for a total surface area of 11,000 m². It will make it possible to improve the farming and animal welfare conditions of the operation by providing dry heat, reducing the humidity in the buildings, while substituting local biomass for the use of fossil gas. Next publication: 2022 annual results, 17 April 2023 after market close. A propos de Charwood Energy Convaincu que la biomasse est une des clés pour répondre aux enjeux de la transition énergétique, Charwood Energy conçoit, installe et entretient des solutions sur mesure de production d'énergie renouvelable valorisant la biomasse. Charwood Energy détient un savoir-faire technique riche et maîtrise l'ensemble des technologies de valorisation de la biomasse - chaufferie et réseaux de chaleur, méthanisation et pyrogazéification. Positionné depuis 2019 sur la technologie prometteuse de la pyrogazéification, Charwood Energy est désormais également engagé dans le développement et l'exploitation d'unités de pyrogazéification détenues en compte propre en vue de de produire et de vendre du gaz vert (syngaz), du biochar, des crédits carbones à des clients industriels, au travers de contrats d'approvisionnement signés en direct. La société est cotée sur Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, mnémonique: ALCWE) - Eligible PEA PME - Qualification « Entreprise innovante » par bpifrance. Pour en savoir plus: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts

CHARWOOD ENERGY ACTIFIN ACTIFIN investisseur@charwood.energy Relations investisseurs Relations presse 02 97 26 46 30 Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze charwood@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 01 56 88 11 22 01 56 88 11 14

---------------------------------------

[1] See our press release from 20 September 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: New advances in the execution of the roadmap, for a total of EUR3M

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: - AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1605075 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1605075 11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605075&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)