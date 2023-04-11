Draganfly Inc: CODAN Communications Selects Draganfly's UAV platform to Integrate as a Premium Communication Solution for Government and Defense Customers

Los Angeles, CA., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce it has been selected by CODAN Communications (ASX:CDA), a leading international designer and manufacturer of premium communications solutions, to supply its UAV platform for integration with their industry-leading technology and communications solutions.
CODAN Communications (Codan Limited ASX:CDA) serves tactical, military, humanitarian, peacekeeping, public safety, security, and commercial markets in over 150 countries. CODAN designs and deliver solutions that help to solve customers' communications, safety, security, and productivity problems in some of the most challenging environments around the world.
"Like Draganfly, CODAN delivers its capabilities worldwide for the military, defense, humanitarian, peacekeeping, commercial, security, and public safety markets," said Paul Sangster, President of CODAN Communications. "This partnership will provide turnkey solutions to customers that leverage Draganfly's class-leading drones and CODAN's robust technologies for systems that are second to none in their ability to service the global market in any application across all industries."
"We are excited for CODAN and Draganfly to provide innovative solutions to complex problems faced by organizations operating in challenging environments," said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. "Draganfly's being selected to integrate our UAV platform into CODAN's premium Government and Defense platform is an incredible honor and an important milestone as CODAN is demonstrated global leader in radio and communication technology."
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro, or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.
About CODAN Communications
CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers' communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.
We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.
CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.
