Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Dermal Fillers Market to Surpass $9.13 Billion by 2028, Market Driven by Medical Tourism & Aesthetic Treatment - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the dermal fillers market will grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2028.





To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3771

Browse In-Depth TOC on the Dermal Fillers Market

148 - Tables???

115 - Figures???

282 - Pages

The world is entering a dynamic era for aesthetics as cultural and consumer trends collide to create favorable conditions for exponential growth of the global dermal fillers market. The demand for dermal fillers has witnessed exceptional growth in recent years due to a high preference for minimally invasive treatments, a rise in disposable income, and the surge in awareness of aesthetic treatments. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the market for dermal fillers is expected to remain robust in the years due to periodic new product launches and the receptiveness of medical tourism worldwide.

Hyaluronic acid as a dermal filler has been quickly growing in popularity due to its natural ability to bind to water and add volume to the skin. It also provides many benefits, such as reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, improving skin elasticity, and increasing hydration. Recent developments in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers include cross-linked hyaluronic acid, which has a higher resistance to degradation and lasts longer than traditional hyaluronic acid. Additionally, many fillers are now available in various particle sizes, allowing for more precise placement and predictable results. Finally, an increasing focus is on incorporating lidocaine into dermal fillers to reduce pain during and after injection.

Global Dermal Fillers Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 9.13 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 5.74 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.03 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Material, Application, Gender, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Largest Market North America Market Dynamics ·Increasing Demand for Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures ·Aging Demographics & Increasing Focus on Improving Appearance ·Increasing Awareness & Expenditure on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3771

Advances in Aesthetic Treatments & Product Launches Boosting the Market Growth

Over the last decade, the global dermal fillers market has witnessed the launch of advanced products and innovative non-invasive procedures. Rapid and varied changes in dermatology care and advances in technology in the field of aesthetics have paved the direction for innumerable procedures with fewer side effects. In recent years, there has been a considerable rise in demand for aesthetic treatments due to the development and launch of new products and treatments. Consumers are becoming extremely picky and demanding new treatments with fewer side effects, and therefore, several players are continuously updating their products in the market.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2022, Sinclair announced European CE Mark for Perfectha Lidocaine. The product has been available mainly in the UK and other European markets since Q1 2022.

In 2022, Merz Pharma launched Radiesse (+), an aesthetic injectable to improve moderate to a severe loss of jawline contour.

In September 2021 , TEOXANE received FDA approval for its RHA Redensity, a new dermal filler for treating facial lines and wrinkles. In 2020, TEOXANE signed a distribution agreement with Revance Therapeutics to distribute the US's RHA Collection of dermal fillers.

, TEOXANE received FDA approval for its RHA Redensity, a new dermal filler for treating facial lines and wrinkles. In 2020, TEOXANE signed a distribution agreement with Revance Therapeutics to distribute the US's RHA Collection of dermal fillers. In 2021, Galderma agreed with Sofregen to develop the next generation of bio-stimulator fillers using silk-based technology.

Galderma products have received approval in the US, China , and European countries. In 2021, the company received new approvals for China's Restylane Collection of dermal fillers. In 2021, FDA approved Restylane Defyne for chin augmentation. Also, the company has launched Restylane Eyelight, a new solution for under-eye shadows.

, and European countries. In 2021, the company received new approvals for Restylane Collection of dermal fillers. In 2021, FDA approved Restylane Defyne for chin augmentation. Also, the company has launched Restylane Eyelight, a new solution for under-eye shadows. In 2020, Sinclair announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement for injectable hyaluronic acid products.

North America Accounted for Over 33% of the Global Market Size

North America is the most dominant region in the global dermal fillers market, and in 2022, the region accounted for over 33% of the global market size. The growing awareness about aesthetic procedures, advanced technology usage, increasing disposable income, and availability of recovery centers contribute to the region's market growth. Further, every year, Americans spend billions of dollars on cosmetic procedures indicating high per capita expenditure and wide acceptance of medical aesthetic procedures in the region.

The booming European dermal fillers market is primarily driven by the increasing risk of skin aging, rising demand for minimally invasive aesthetic treatments, and the growing use of cosmeceuticals among consumers. In recent years, due to the aging population, the European population has been turning to dermal fillers to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Further, the APAC region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period. This growth results from advancements in the region's aesthetic treatments and cosmetics industry and increasing consumer demand for such treatments.

Better Access to Cosmetic Procedures & Rise in Medical Tourism Emerging as the Latest Trend in the Market

In recent years, medical tourism has witnessed exceptional growth. Medical tourism is traveling to a foreign country for medical care, often for procedures not typically addressed or covered in one's own country. Cosmetic procedures are now a major component of medical tourism. Cosmetic procedures are performed for aesthetic or cosmetic purposes rather than medical necessity. Patients may travel for cosmetic procedures for various reasons, including cost-effectiveness, a wider selection of treatments, more flexible appointment times, and improved privacy benefits.

Moreover, medical tourism provides access to a wider range of dermal fillers and related treatments for cost-effectiveness, convenience, and access to quality medical care. It also allows patients to have the procedure done by a more experienced and certified doctor at a fraction of the cost they would pay at home. Therefore, medical tourism is providing a better opportunity for vendors of dermal fillers in many ways.

Key Company Profiles

AbbVie

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Sinclair

TEOXANE

BioPlus

Biotech

Cytophil

Dr. Korman

FILLMED

HUGEL

Medytox

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Shanghai Bioha Technology

Suneva Medical

Market Segmentation

Material

Hyaluronic Acid

Non-hyaluronic Acid

Application

Lips & Cheeks Enhancement

Wrinkle & Scar Treatment

Restoration of Volume

Gender

Female

Male

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spa & Beauty Centers

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



Spain



The UK



France

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Check Out Our Latest Top-Selling Research Reports:

Erectile Dysfunction Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023: The global erectile dysfunction market will be valued at USD 4.7 billion by 2026. The APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021-2026 due to the increase in the aging population and the high incidence of diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The sexual wellness market to reach $45.05 billion by 2026. The shift to disassociate the stigma, taboo, and label of pornography attached to the sexual wellness market and the shift of these products to mainstream shelves creates lucrative opportunities for vendors.

Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global premature ejaculation (PE) market size will reach USD 2 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow CAGR steadily during the forecast period. The market growth can be mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of premature ejaculation (PE) among men globally.

Sexual Lubricant Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: The global personal lubricant market is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2027. The increased usage of personal lubricants can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable personal wellness products. For instance, one of the major reasons for the increasing demand for Personal lubricants is the rising demand for sex toys worldwide. North America will be the largest market for Personal lubricants globally in 2021. Thereby, the market demand has a rapid steady growth in APAC countries.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 OVERVIEW

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.1.1 INFLUENCE OF SOCIAL MEDIA

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 RISE IN DEMAND FOR MALE AESTHETIC TREATMENTS

9.2 ADVANCES IN AESTHETIC TREATMENTS & PRODUCT LAUNCHES

9.3 BETTER ACCESS TO COSMETIC PROCEDURES & RISE IN MEDICAL TOURISM

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 SURGE IN DEMAND FOR NON-INVASIVE AESTHETIC PROCEDURES

10.2 AGING DEMOGRAPHICS & INCREASING FOCUS ON IMPROVING APPEARANCE

10.3 HIGH AWARENESS & EXPENDITURE ON AESTHETIC/COSMETIC PROCEDURES

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH DERMAL FILLERS

11.2 HIGH COST OF DERMAL FILLERS

11.3 LACK OF REGULATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH USE OF DERMAL FILLERS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

12.2.2 MATERIAL SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.3 APPLICATION SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.4 GENDER SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.2.5 END-USER SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 MATERIAL

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 HYALURONIC ACID

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 HYALURONIC ACID SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 NON-HYALURONIC ACID

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 NON-HYALURONIC ACID SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14 APPLICATION

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 LIPS & CHEEKS ENHANCEMENT

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 LIPS & CHEEKS ENHANCEMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 WRINKLE & SCAR TREATMENT

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 WRINKLE & SCAR TREATMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 RESTORATION OF VOLUME

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 RESTORATION OF VOLUME BY GEOGRAPHY

15 GENDER

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 FEMALE

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 FEMALE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 MALE

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MALE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

16 END USER

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 HOSPITALS

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 HOSPITALS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 SPECIALTY & DERMATOLOGY CLINICS

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 SPECIALTY & DERMATOLOGY CLINICS BY GEOGRAPHY

16.5 MEDICAL SPAS & BEAUTY CENTERS

16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.5.3 MEDICAL SPA & BEAUTY CENTERS GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 NORTH AMERICA

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2.1 NORTH AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

18.2.2 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

18.2.3 NORTH AMERICA BY GENDER SEGMENTATION

18.2.4 NORTH AMERICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

18.3 KEY COUNTRIES

18.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.1 EUROPE BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

19.2.2 EUROPE BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

19.2.3 EUROPE BY GENDER SEGMENTATION

19.2.4 EUROPE BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

19.3 KEY COUNTRIES

19.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.2 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.3 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.4 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.5 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 APAC

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.1 APAC BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

20.2.2 APAC BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

20.2.3 APAC BY GENDER SEGMENTATION

20.2.4 APAC BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

20.3 KEY COUNTRIES

20.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.3 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.4 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.2.1 LATIN AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

21.2.2 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

21.2.3 LATIN AMERICA BY GENDER SEGMENTATION

21.2.4 LATIN AMERICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

21.3 KEY COUNTRIES

21.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.2 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.3 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

22.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

22.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY GENDER SEGMENTATION

22.2.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

22.3 KEY COUNTRIES

22.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 ABBVIE

23.2.2 GALDERMA

23.2.3 MERZ PHARMA

23.2.4 SINCLAIR

23.2.5 TEOXANE

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 ABBVIE

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 GALDERMA

24.3 MERZ PHARMA

24.4 SINCLAIR

24.5 TEOXANE

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 BIOPLUS

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 BIOTECH

25.3 CYTOPHIL

25.4 DR. KORMAN

25.5 FILLMED

25.6 HUGEL

25.7 MEDYTOX

25.8 PROLLENIUM MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

25.9 SHANGHAI BIOHA TECHNOLOGY

25.10 SUNEVA MEDICAL

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

27.1.1 NORTH AMERICA BY MATERIAL

27.1.2 EUROPE BY MATERIAL

27.1.3 APAC BY MATERIAL

27.1.4 LATIN AMERICA BY MATERIAL

27.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY MATERIAL

27.2 BY APPLICATION SEGMENTATION

27.2.1 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION

27.2.2 EUROPE BY APPLICATION

27.2.3 APAC BY APPLICATION

27.2.4 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION

27.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION

27.3 BY GENDER SEGMENTATION

27.3.1 NORTH AMERICA BY GENDER

27.3.2 EUROPE BY GENDER

27.3.3 APAC BY GENDER

27.3.4 LATIN AMERICA BY GENDER SEGMENT

27.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY GENDER

27.4 BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

27.4.1 NORTH AMERICA BY END USER

27.4.2 EUROPE BY END USER

27.4.3 APAC BY END USER

27.4.4 LATIN AMERICA BY END USER

27.4.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY END USER

27.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.1 HYALURONIC ACID SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.2 NON-HYALURONIC ACID SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.3 LIPS & CHEEKS ENHANCEMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.4 WRINKLE & SCAR TREATMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.5 RESTORATION OF VOLUME BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.6 HOSPITALS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.7 SPECIALTY & DERMATOLOGY CLINICS BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5.8 MEDICAL SPAS & BEAUTY CENTERS GEOGRAPHY

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About?Us:???????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.??????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.??????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.??????????

Contact Us?????????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707???????????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com?????????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us?????????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog?????????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/?????????

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051477/DERMAL_FILLERS_MARKET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermal-fillers-market-to-surpass-9-13-billion-by-2028--market-driven-by-medical-tourism--aesthetic-treatment---arizton-301794312.html