The 1st Annual Assembly Show South Attracts Thousands of Manufacturing Professionals to Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / The 1st Annual ASSEMBLY Show South brought together 3,000+ manufacturing professionals to the Music City Center in Nashville, TN to source products from 150 exhibiting companies, share knowledge in the education program and network. The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine, took place Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6, 2023 and featured emerging trends and technologies related to assembly equipment and products including solutions for autonomous & electric mobility, robotics, automated assembly, fastening tools, pressing & riveting, and Industry 4.0 throughout a robust show floor. Photos of The ASSEMBLY Show South are available at this link .



"We worked closely with our charter exhibitors over the last 18 months to bring this event to Nashville and were thrilled to receive such positive feedback from the exhibitors, attendees and our partners, especially the Tennessee Manufacturers Association, University of Tennessee and SMTA," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "With all of the factories being built up and down the I65 corridor we were confident the Southeast needed a focused event exclusively on assembly and look forward to building upon the foundation we have created. We know this region will continue to expand with hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs, and we look forward to doubling the size of our event next year." Highlights of the event, include:

The sold-out Exhibit Hall featured 150+ leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with, including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Desoutter Industrial Tools and Bosch Rexroth; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. Many of the exhibitors renewed their booth space on-site for the 2024 Show which will be double in size. The 2024 event will be co-located with The Quality Show and held April 30 - May 2, 2024 back at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

On Thursday morning, the Best in Show Award winners were announced. The program featured new products which were selected by the editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine. Attendees voted and during the Morning Mingle Breakfast on the show floor the following companies were announced the winners: 1st place winner: MS Automation for their High-Speed Automation Assembles Connector. 2nd place winner: BalTec Corp., for their Roller Forming with Servo-Controlled Articulation. 3rd place winner: Epson Robots for their Fast Scara Robots for High Payloads.

Kenneth Engel, Senior Vice president of Global Supply Chain, North America, Schneider Electric explored the supply chain resilience and risk management strategies in the wake of numerous shortages plaguing manufacturers during his keynote presentation on Rethinking the Supply Chain.

The four pre-conference workshops attracted hundreds of attendees to sessions held in partnership with the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services; Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA); and the editorial staff of ASSEMBLY Magazine. Topics included A Lean Journey to I4.0, Reliability in Electronics, Automated Assembly and Vehicle Electrification.

Over a dozen exhibitors demonstrated their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in assembly in Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts shared their knowledge on automation, robotic precision, Industry 4.0, supply chain, scalability, industrial automation and a special workshop on Collaborative Robots Technology.

Attendees and exhibitors enjoyed two Networking Receptions including the opening night Welcome Reception and a reception in the Exhibit Hall sponsored by Bosch Rexroth. On Thursday morning Desoutter sponsored the Morning Mingle & Breakfast in the Exhibit Hall were additional connections were made.

It was announced at the Show that in 2024 The Quality Show South will be co-located with The ASSEMBLY Show South April 30 - May 2. For additional information, visit https://www.qualitymag.com/quality-show.

The ASSEMBLY Show South will take place on April 30 - May 2, 2024 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show will take place on October 24-26, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

