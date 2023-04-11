FedEx Corporation: FedEx Cares 50 by 50 - We did it!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / FedEx Corporation

Since launching in 2019, FedEx Cares has been on a journey to directly and positively impact 50 million people by our 50th birthday on April 17, 2023.

We achieved this momentous milestone early by working with more than 900 nonprofits around the world by:

Delivering hope and healing by leveraging the company's global network to deliver basic necessities and medicine to people when natural disasters and crisis strike.

Making dreams come true by investing in inclusion and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Prioritizing the planet by investing in solutions and innovations to create more sustainable cities and empower team members to restore and protect the environment through community service.

Volunteering time in the community to help keep kids warm and feed the hungry.

Moreover, we exceeded this goal thanks in large part to our team members' commitment to do good in their communities through volunteerism, community engagement, and countless other ways.

Together we are helping make the world a better place.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

