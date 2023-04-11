Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Pregnancy Test Kits Market to Seek Exponential Growth, the Market to Reach $2.28 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the pregnancy test kits market to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028.
The use of pregnancy test kits has rapidly increased, creating enormous opportunities for market expansion. Clearblue Easy has quickly been adopted as a home digital pregnancy test kit. In addition, some other companies and leading market players started developing digital pregnancy test kits. The constant advances in pregnancy test kits and their technology are expected to boost market growth in the upcoming years.
In pregnancy test kit industries, manufacturers focus on pregnancy rapid tests with advanced technologies that are more sensitive and effective to improve the experience of consumers. For instance, ten years ago, the pregnancy test was designed to show results at a concentration above 25IU/L in a sample after introducing the monoclonal antibody technique used for rapid diagnosis, which improved the sensitivity to around 10IU/L, enabling rapid pregnancy detection. In addition, to differentiate their product offerings, market players also focus on providing value-added and user-friendly features to users.
Pregnancy Test Kits Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 2.28 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.70 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
5.08 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Sample Type, Product, Distribution Channels, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Largest Market
APAC
Market Dynamics
Rising demand for rapid and self-contained test kits coupled with rising unwanted pregnancies and easy accessibility of decentralized diagnostic rapid tests over time-consuming laboratory tests are driving the pregnancy test kits market growth. An increasing number of working-class women in the country that do not have time to visit physicians unless in case of an emergency is the major factor contributing to the market's growth. Globally, various governments & public health organizations are focusing on improving women's health through several healthcare initiatives and awareness programs. For instance, the US Department of Health's Office of Women's Health offers assistance and guidance on using pregnancy and fertility test kits at home. Likewise, the American Pregnancy Association (APA) and its education partner Fairhaven Health offer couple's guidance on at-home fertility testing.
In recent years, access to pregnancy test kits has been increasing through online distribution channels, which supports the high sales of pregnancy test kits. Online sales channels, pharmacies, online shops, and websites (vendors' own sales websites) are some virtual sales approaches that substantially improve the sale of pregnancy test kits. Online channels reach every point where they are available and meet consumer demand. Due to the online sales channels, social stigma and hesitancy to ask for pregnancy test kits in advanced maternal-age women have reduced rapidly, resulting in increased sales of pregnancy test kits.
Recent Development Highlights
Mankind Pharma, one of India's leading market players, launched many campaigns in urban areas. In 2022-2023, it focused on shifting to rural and smaller regions to expand its market penetration. According to the Mankind Pharma Estimation, the company accounted for around 70%-80% of the market share in India. The company has a stronger presence in the Indian and APAC markets. Furthermore, the company offers US, Europe, and Africa pregnancy test kits.
In the Saliva-based pregnancy test kits category, Slaignostics- an Israel-based company, offers the world's first saliva-based pregnancy test kits in Europe, South Africa, and Israel, increasing competition for the other market players. The company stated that the demand for saliva-based pregnancy test kits would rapidly increase in the market.
Market Segmentation
Sample Type
- Urine
- Others
Product
- Line
- Digital
Distribution Channels
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- The UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
