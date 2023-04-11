The PR Academy MENA Offers CIPR Specialist Diploma in Sustainability Communication in the MENA Region

DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PR Academy MENA announced the first-ever CIPR Specialist Diploma in Sustainability Communication in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The program is designed to equip communication professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle sustainability issues in business, government, and non-governmental organizations.





Reem Masswadeh, Founder of PR Academy MENA said, "With COP28 and the UAE's Year of Climate Change, sustainability communication has taken on a new level of importance in the MENA region. It is more important than ever for communication professionals to be able to effectively communicate about sustainability issues. We are excited to offer this program to our students and to provide them with the practical skills and knowledge they need to become successful in the field of sustainability communication."

The CIPR Specialist Diploma in Sustainability Communication is an in-depth, nine-month program that explores the ethical and strategic aspects of sustainability communication. It is designed to equip students with the latest theories and practices in the field, in addition to experiential learning opportunities. Students will gain a comprehensive understanding of sustainability and sustainability communication and will be able to develop and implement effective communication plans.

Dr Kevin Ruck, Co-founder, PR Academy in the UK said, "This new qualification will equip practitioners with the knowledge and tools to lead an organisation's strategic management of sustainability communication with confidence".

The program is set to open in June and will be available in English for practitioners who have two years' broad communication management experience. You can enrol now and interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

