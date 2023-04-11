Unified Office: Jeff Pulver and Other Industry Luminaries Host Game Changing VON Evolution Conference at an Inflection Point for the Future of Business Communications

Conference to Examine New Business Opportunities from the Convergence of Voice AI, Blockchain, 5G, Low Orbit Satellite, IoT, and Drone Communications

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Jeff Pulver, the legendary entrepreneur and founder of Vonage and Free World Dialup (FWD), brings VON Evolution into its next iteration on Tuesday, April 18, at City Winery, on New York City's West Side, with the debut of VON: Evolution. After a decade-long hiatus, Jeff is leading a group of intrepid industry sponsors for this to take a fresh look at converging technologies going forward. The conference will facilitate engagement between those at the forefront of advancements across telecom, artificial intelligence, 5G, IoT, low orbit satellite communications, drone technology, and blockchain. The intimate format will enable attendees to step outside of their own ecosystems to participate in conversations on the full range of opportunities and risks that businesses face today.

"Convergence used to mean voice over the internet (VoIP) said Jeff Pulver, founder of VON and Content Curator for VON: Evolution. "Now there are so many more leading-edge technologies coming together to shape our current and future worlds. I, personally, have never been more excited as we reach an inflection point for our industry with the convergence and integration of today's advanced technologies," Pulver, who guided the VoIP industry from a hobby to a $2 trillion marketplace added. "I would have said it would take until 2040 to reach the opportunities we are facing now, enabling people to operate more effectively and more efficiently," he said.

"We've spent the last few decades trying to disintermediate customers from businesses and human interaction by focusing on making everything digital." said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications services, IoT services, and business analytics, and a sponsor of VON Evolution. "The pendulum has swung too far and we are now getting back to the convenience, human interaction and the power of voice whether it be the integration of voice assistant technologies like Alexa coupled with advanced analytics or the blending of the human voice with and other technologies to communicate and collaborate together today in a much more natural, efficient, and productive way. Restoring the human element in communicating sounds somewhat antithetical but what we are really talking about is blending the best of both worlds to create a much more satisfying connected human experience."

This intimate gathering of no more than 100 is designed to explore how businesses and individuals will communicate using today's leading-edge technologies, including telecom, artificial intelligence, 5G, and the Blockchain. It provides a business-casual environment for attendees to both network and learn from the best, bringing together business leaders at the forefront of advancements from around the globe.

At VON: Evolution, attendees will engage in thought-provoking conversations while gaining valuable insights from industry leaders, making it an opportunity to hear from the most innovative minds and explore the latest technological advances in Pulver's looking-forward style that made the original VON conferences, must-attend events for the industry.

Whether you're a VoIP, AI, 5G, or Blockchain, professional, mark your calendars for Tuesday April 18th and get your tickets, exhibitor pods, and sponsorships now. Take advantage of the opportunity to learn from the best and be inspired by the latest advancements in the communication and technology industries.

This is an event you will want to attend!

For more information visit pulver.com and to purchase tickets to VON: Evolution "The Intersection," visit Eventbrite.

About Jeff Pulver

For those not old enough to remember, Jeff Pulver was a pioneer in the world of communications technology. An entrepreneur and early market-making innovator in the voice-over-IP (VoIP) industry, Pulver has an impressive career spanning more than 25 years, having been involved in multiple startups, and is one of the most well-known figures in the telecom and blockchain industries.

As a speaker and thought leader, Jeff is known for his forward-looking approach and passion for technology. He continues to inspire and influence the industry, making him a sought-after speaker and a valuable asset to any organization.

About Unified Office

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing ProtocolTM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime.

All Unified Office offerings benefit from its real-time business analytics and alerting so you can see how your business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com

