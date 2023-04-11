Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT50) (the "GBLC" or "Graph Blockchain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $500,000 owed to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company (the "Creditors") by issuing an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

The shares for debt transactions with certain of the Creditors may be considered a related party transaction for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), which is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 due to the Company not being listed on MI 61-101 specified markets and under exemptions set out in section 5.5 (a) and sections 5.7(1) (a) and (b) of MI 61-101. The Board Directors of the Company determined the terms of the shares for debt transactions are reasonable in the circumstances to the Company.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the shares for debt transactions as the details and amounts of debts settled under the transaction were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain provides exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO-focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. Through its strategic acquisitions, Graph is assembling a collection of products and technologies that will lead the DeFi market and offer an unprecedented investment for shareholders.

For additional information on Graph Blockchain and other corporate information, please visit the Company website at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Company

Phone: (416) 318- 6501

Email: phaber@graphblockchain.com

