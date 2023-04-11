Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) (the "Company" or "1CM") is proud to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Nugget Data, a cannabis technology platform founded by industry veterans, in a move that will provide significant synergies between the two companies in the technology space.

Nugget Data is an industry leading data platform providing retailers and brands with real-time data analysis on pricing, distribution and inventory. The integration of Nugget Data into 1CM's existing technology infrastructure will optimize efficiency, and allow for new tailored product offerings to meet demand. This acquisition will provide 1CM with a unique opportunity to become a major player in the cannabis technology industry.

"This proposed business combination with 1CM Inc is a significant milestone in the evolution of Nugget, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey towards building a leader in the cannabis technology space. We believe that this partnership will enable us to leverage our complementary strengths and drive innovation that will benefit our clients and stakeholders. I am grateful for my co-founders, and our employees, investors, and clients for their support and look forward to delivering value in the years to come."

Darcy McQuaid,

Co-Founder & CEO

Nugget

As a multi-jurisdictional, multidimensional cannabis company, 1CM is committed to expanding its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company's focus on providing value to its customers and becoming a leader in the cannabis industry will be further enhanced through this proposed acquisition of Nugget Data.

About 1CM Inc.

1CM Inc. is a multi-jurisdictional, multidimensional cannabis company focused on its retail customers and technology to democratize cannabis markets. Our vision is to be a leading cannabis company globally with solutions that add value to consumers and companies. The Company is focused on expanding its current operations through organic growth and by way of merger and acquisition transactions.

About Nugget

Nugget Data is a cannabis technology platform founded by industry veterans Darcy McQuaid, Jake Crow, Mackenzie Ferguson, and Dylan Carter, offering retailers and brands powerful tools to stay ahead of the competition. The platform provides real-time data analysis on pricing, distribution, and inventory, empowering clients to make informed decisions based on market trends. With a user-friendly interface and comprehensive insights, clients across Canada and the US can streamline their operations and thrive in the fast-paced and ever-evolving cannabis industry.

For more information, please contact:

Harshil Chovatiya

CFO & COO

1CM Inc.

Tel: (717) - 888 -8889

info@1cminc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including successful application to be a licensed cannabis producer and seller, expected growth, results from operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While 1CM Inc. considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada in general, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of 1CM Inc. to execute its business strategies, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, 1CM Inc. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

