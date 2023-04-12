The Patient Safety Movement Foundation celebrates their 10th anniversary with an in-person summit that brings together world renowned experts to discuss today's challenges and solutions in patient safety. The World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit will be held in Newport Beach, California on June 1-2, 2023.

"This is our first in-person Summit after the pandemic and we have created an unforgettable event with incredible speakers and panellists," said Dr. Michael Ramsay, Chief Executive Officer, Patient Safety Movement Foundation. "The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the safety gaps in our healthcare systems, and it not only affected our patients but also our healthcare workers. Over the years, we have seen hospital systems that implement Actionable Evidence-Based Practices report zero deaths in areas such as hospital-acquired infections. ZERO patient harm is possible, but it won't happen without your full commitment and participation."

The 2023 Summit will feature multiple keynote addresses including:

Jannicke Mellin-Olsen, MD, DPH, former President of the World Federation of Societies of Anesthesiologists

Dr. Anthony Staines, Ph.D., Patient Safety Program Director at the Fédération des hôpitaux vaudois, Switzerland

Don Berwick, MD, MPP, FRCP, former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from healthcare leaders including Sir Liam Donaldson, former chief medical officer of the United Kingdom, and Neelam Dhingra who heads the World Health Organization's Transformative Flagship Initiative, "A Decade of Patient Safety 2021-2030." The Summit will include seven panel sessions covering various key topics in patient safety led by esteemed healthcare leaders. These include:

President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

Preventing Patient Harm: Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

The Journey to Zero Harm

National Patient Safety Board

Patient Safety in the News

Opioid Safety

Patient and Family Engagement

The 2023 Summit presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to renew your organization's commitment to a culture of safety and make global connections to like-minded individuals working to eliminate preventable patient and healthcare worker harm. Attendees include patient safety experts, clinicians, healthcare administrators, policymakers, representatives from MedTech and Biotech industries, as well as patients and patient advocates.

"In my over 15 years in systems engineering and patient safety, the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit is the first event that brings together all stakeholders in healthcare under one roof. We develop and operationalize solutions in collaboration with clinicians, patient safety advocates, policy makers and hospital administrators. Together, we can learn from the past, focus on implementing Actionable Evidence-Based Practices in the present, and ensure a future with zero preventable harm," said Dr. Sanaz Massoumi, Chief Operating Officer, Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

The summit is open to anyone interested in actively planning solutions relating to the leading patient safety challenges that cause preventable patient harm and death in hospitals and healthcare institutions around the world. To register for the 2023 summit or to learn more about the event, visit: https://psmf.org/event/10th-annual-world-patient-safety-science-technology-summit/.

ABOUT THE PATIENT SAFETY MOVEMENT FOUNDATION

In 2012, Joe Kiani founded the non-profit Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) to eliminate preventable medical errors in hospitals. His team worked with patient safety experts from around the world to create Actionable Evidence-Based Practices (AEBP) that address the top challenges. The AEBP is available without charge to hospitals online. Hospitals are encouraged to make a formal commitment to ZERO preventable deaths, and healthcare technology companies are asked to sign the Open Data Pledge to share their data so that predictive algorithms that can identify errors before they become fatal can be developed. The Foundation's annual World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit brings together all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government employers, and private payers. The PSMF was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare. For more information, please visit psmf.org.

