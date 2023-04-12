Sri Lankan Operator Adopts Unified Billing Platform for Real-Time Charging and to Provide a Superior Customer Experience

Netcracker Technology announced today that SLT-MOBITEL, the national ICT solutions provider of Sri Lanka and partner of Netcracker's for nearly two decades, will implement Netcracker Digital BSS and Professional Services to consolidate its billing system for upgraded fixed, mobile and online charging capabilities. Netcracker's solution will help SLT-MOBITEL to unify its brands and consolidate its IT infrastructure as the company continues to grow.

SLT-MOBITEL will deploy several components of Netcracker Digital BSS, including Revenue Management and Online Charging System, to create a unified billing platform across all of its brands for real-time charging and billing solutions for customers. The BSS upgrades will enable reuse of existing functional components for reduced time to market, a 360-degree view for enhanced customer experience and delivering the foundation for future fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) to provide superior products. SLT-MOBITEL will also leverage Netcracker Professional Services for E2E implementation and post-production support.

"We chose Netcracker to help us maintain a uniform and exceptional customer experience across all of our brands as we continue to expand," said Mr. Lalith Seneviratne, Group CEO of SLT-MOBITEL. "Netcracker's revenue management offerings have consistently delivered excellent results, so we are confident in its ability to upgrade our billing and support our future growth."

"We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with a customer who has always prioritized technological innovation and its customers," said Rohit Aggarwal, SVP and GM at Netcracker. "Creating a unified platform will streamline SLT-MOBITEL's billing and improve customer experience while setting the stage for future capabilities and an even wider variety of advanced products and services."

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions, cutting-edge technology, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About SLT-MOBITEL

SLT-MOBITEL is the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider and the leading broadband and backbone infrastructure services provider of Sri Lanka. For over 163 years, the Company has served the Nation's need for connectivity, operating on fixed, mobile and other operational segments. SLT is positioned as a key global player by connecting Sri Lanka to the world through international submarine cable systems.

For more information, visit https://www.sltmobitel.lk.

