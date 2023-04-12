Rockwell Automation accelerates digital transformation for the packaging industry at Interpack 2023

Technology and solutions to improve productivity and reduce cost of ownership

BRUSSELS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will showcase the latest technology and solutions to improve productivity and reduce the total cost of ownership for the packaging industry, at Interpack 2023, from 4 - 10 May in Düsseldorf, Germany.





At the event, Rockwell Automation will highlight how it helps original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users across all industries, drive and boost resilience, agility, and sustainability, using open, connected, and scalable solutions. It will also exhibit technologies that effectively design, operate, maintain, and protect businesses through intelligent devices and information solutions.

Featured technologies include:

Interactive Emulate3D dynamic digital twin software for virtual commissioning to reduce the risks associated with automation investments.

dynamic digital twin software for virtual commissioning to reduce the risks associated with automation investments. ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives - These drives equip manufacturers with decentralized motion control solutions that help them simplify designs and build smarter machines.

- These drives equip manufacturers with decentralized motion control solutions that help them simplify designs and build smarter machines. MagneMotion® technology, an intelligent transport system designed to move light loads quickly and efficiently. This is a modular, scalable, linear motor system, allowing independent control of multiple movers on straight or curvilinear paths.

technology, an intelligent transport system designed to move light loads quickly and efficiently. This is a modular, scalable, linear motor system, allowing independent control of multiple movers on straight or curvilinear paths. Fiix, a cloud-based, AI-powered computerized maintenance management system (CMMS). Fiix helps companies manage all their maintenance, including thousands of assets, work orders, and parts, in one place, with just a few clicks.

The comprehensive portfolio enables customers to identify opportunities and achieve business goals by harnessing digital technologies across their value chain, providing smarter, sustainable, and safer connected solutions.

Accompanying Rockwell Automation on the stand will be SN Maschinenbau, a Gold OEM partner manufacturing leading high-speed pouch packing machines utilizing iTRAK, a modular, scalable linear gripper motion system for pouch handling, from Rockwell Automation. Kezzler, a Rockwell Automation partner, will also be on the stand, specializing in serialization, track and trace with a cloud-based product digitization, and traceability platform.

"Rockwell Automation provides the domain and technology expertise to help address customer needs at all stages in the production chain, including cybersecurity services to help protect the integrity of smart manufacturing operations and sustainability solutions that leverage data and insights to improve productivity, increase efficiency, and save energy," says Roger Gaemperle, industry strategy & marketing manager - Consumer Packaged Goods & Life Science EMEA at Rockwell Automation.

