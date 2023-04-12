High inflation, geopolitical risks and political upheavals are the breeding ground for rising precious metal prices. A key driver for the rising demand for gold is the price development on the foreign exchange market. Due to the recent disappointing economic data and recent turbulences in the banking sector following the bankruptcy of several regional banks in the US, the US dollar has depreciated significantly. As a result, gold is becoming cheaper on the world market, which is boosting demand. In March 2023, the bankruptcy of Credit Suisse noticeably startled investors and pushed the price of the troy ounce near the old high from 2011. The technical breakout is still to come, but momentum is high and the underlying conditions promise a new cycle for precious metals - good news for Globex Mining's portfolio. Over 200 projects are delivering cash flow and need to be revalued by the market!

