With a gold price of USD 2,032, there was a noticeable jolt through the precious metal community at the beginning of April. This is because the price came very close to the important mark of USD 2,050, the double high from 2020 and 2022. In addition to manifested inflation, poor economic development and emerging crises in the financial sector, there are currently many reasons that speak for higher precious metal prices. Especially in times of political instability, investors are looking for a "catastrophe hedge" in their portfolio. Over the past 25 years, gold has gained 8.6% per annum, offsetting any loss of purchasing power. Now the technical barriers are in place - if they fall, there is no stopping producers like Barrick Gold.

