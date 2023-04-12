Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notice of Meeting

Notice of Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Ecora announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2023 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website: www.ecora-resources.com.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held at The Royal Institution of Great Britain, 21 Albemarle Street, London, W1S 4BS, United Kingdom on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 13 April 2023. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Ecora will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com Camarco Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent +44 (0) 20 3757 4997

