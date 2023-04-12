Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Lithium Engages Ausenco To Complete the Pre-Feasiblity Study for the Zeus Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces it has engaged Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") of its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The Company recently engaged SRK Consulting Inc ("SRK") to produce an optimized mine plan for Zeus (see news release dated February 7, 2023) and initiated a further round of metallurgical testing with Kemetco Research Inc ("Kemetco") to confirm and refine the process design for the Project (see news release dated February 14, 2023). Both of these ongoing work streams will form the basis of the PFS, now being managed by Ausenco.

The PFS will consist of two phases of work, as follows:

Phase 1: Complete an updated business case assessment and series of trade off studies to incorporate the latest metallurgical test work and key flowsheet decisions in the Project. These include beneficiation, leaching optimization and acid plant optimization.

Phase 2: Develop a PFS technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 for an open-pit mine and hydrometallurgical processing facility producing battery grade lithium carbonate at the Project site in Nevada.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Ausenco to continue to advance and de-risk the Zeus Lithium Project," stated Greg McCunn, Noram's CEO. "The appointment of Ausenco marks a key milestone in the development of the project as we move Zeus, one of the largest lithium resources in North America, towards commercial production. Ausenco has a strong reputation in the global mining sector with a proven track record of delivering rigorous technical studies and executing successful projects."

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global engineering consulting firm with its team based across 26 offices in 14 countries, with completed projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining a deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco provides innovative, value-add consulting and engineering studies and project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals, oil & gas and industrial sectors.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM) | (OTCQB:NRVTF) | (Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and is well-funded with approximately CAD$14 million in cash on December 31, 2022 and no debt.

About the Zeus Project (100% Noram)

The Zeus Lithium Project contains a Measured and Indicated Resource estimate of 5.2 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE", 1034 Mt at 941 ppm lithium), and an additional Inferred resource estimate of 1.1 Mt LCE (235 Mt at 871 ppm lithium) utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off1.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Vice President of Exploration for Noram.

Footnote

1 Updated Resource Estimate Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2022).

