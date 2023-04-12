Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
12.04.23
09:29 Uhr
82,10 Euro
+0,55
+0,67 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,8082,3509:32
81,7582,3509:32
PR Newswire
12.04.2023 | 09:06
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sony Electronics, Inc.: Raspberry Pi Receives Strategic Investment from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Establishing strategic partnership for the further enhancement of the edge AI solution development

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("SSS") and Raspberry Pi Ltd. ("RPL") today announced the agreement by SSS to make a strategic investment in RPL. The minority investment cements the relationship between the two companies, to provide a development platform for SSS's edge AI devices to the worldwide community of Raspberry Pi users.

Sony logo

"Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors," said Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "We are very pleased to be partnering with Raspberry Pi Ltd. to bring our AITRIOS platform -- which supports the development of unique and diverse solutions utilizing our edge AI devices -- to the Raspberry Pi user and developer community, and provide a unique development experience."

"Sony Group is a longstanding and valued strategic partner. Our pre-existing relationship encompasses contract manufacturing, and the provision of image sensors and other semiconductor products," said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Ltd. "This transaction will allow us to expand our partnership, bringing Sony Semiconductor Solutions' line of AI products to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, and helping our users to build exciting new machine-learning applications at the edge."

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and the global leader in image sensors. Our semiconductor business also includes a variety of other parts including microdisplays, LSIs, and laser diodes. We strive to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring greater convenience and fun to people's lives. In addition, we also work to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights. For more information, please visit https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/index.html

About Raspberry Pi Ltd.

Raspberry Pi is a computing company. Our mission is to democratize technology: from companies large and small, to the kitchen table tinkerer, to the classroom coder, we make computers and computing accessible and affordable for everybody. We want people to actively engage with technology, not just be passive consumers. We want to provide businesses with access to cutting-edge computing technology at the lowest possible cost. And above all we want the Raspberry Pi platform to be an engine for creativity, learning and innovation.

? AITRIOS is the registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.

Raspberry Pi logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700060/3978555/Sony_Electronics_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052058/Raspberry_Pi_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raspberry-pi-receives-strategic-investment-from-sony-semiconductor-solutions-corporation-301795060.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.